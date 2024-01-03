Jana Pittman Shares Moving Tips as Australia Faces Rising Interstate Relocations

In her quest for stability, former Australian Olympian, mother of six, and now doctor Jana Pittman is on the verge of yet another relocation—her twentieth, to be precise. The Sydney-residing athlete turned medical professional has partnered with Muval, an online removalist booking platform, to share her experiences and provide helpful tips for large families on the move.

Chasing the Dream of a ‘Forever Home’

Pittman has lived in Sydney’s Hills District for several years, her most recent relocation occurring in 2022 from Beecroft to Castle Hill. Now, she embarks on a new journey, hoping that the next move will finally lead her to her ‘forever home’.

A Guide to Moving with a Large Family

Through her numerous relocations, Pittman has gained valuable insights into the moving process, particularly for large families. She advises involving children in the process, emphasizing the importance of making it an inclusive, family affair. She encourages parents to use resources at their disposal, including the wisdom of experts, to ease the transition. Unpacking at a comfortable pace, allowing the family to settle into their new environment without haste, is another tip she shares.

Australia’s Rising Interstate Relocations

The partnership with Muval has also brought light to the escalating interstate relocation trend in Australia. The 2023 Muval Index reveals a significant increase in Australians moving, particularly to Melbourne and Brisbane, owing to the cost-of-living crisis. As rents and interest rates rise, nearly one in five Australians have transitioned to a new location this year.

“The current economic challenges are driving Australians to move for affordability, contrasting with the previous year where moves were for home upgrades,” notes James Morrell, CEO of Muval. This shift in trend paints a vivid picture of the economic landscape in Australia, as individuals and families navigate their way towards financial stability and a more affordable cost of living.