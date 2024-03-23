James Vella-Bardon Shines at Inaugural Manly Writers Festival, Australia

Bestselling author James Vella-Bardon took center stage at the inaugural Manly Writers Festival in Sydney, Australia, from March 14 to 16. The event, which featured Tom Keneally of Schindler’s List fame, served as a global platform for writers and attracted attention for its diverse representation, including Malta's own Vella-Bardon. Partnering with award-winning author Mirandi Riwoe in a talk titled ‘The Lure of the Past’, hosted by Professor Victoria Haskins of the University of Newcastle, Vella-Bardon offered deep insights into his pentalogy, The Sassana Stone, and shared his creative journey with an engaged audience.

Engaging Discussions and Global Representation

Vella-Bardon's participation in the festival highlighted the enduring appeal of historical fiction and the importance of storytelling in understanding our past. His talk, affectionately referred to as ‘The Irish Shogun’ discussion, allowed him to explore the intricacies of his work and the broader historical context of Malta and other nations. The session sparked lively debates and a flurry of questions from the audience, underscoring the relevance of historical narratives in contemporary literature.

Audience Reception and Future Endeavors

The response to Vella-Bardon’s presentation was overwhelmingly positive, with attendees praising his ability to captivate the audience and his charismatic stage presence. Fans from across the globe, including Mark Nees from New Zealand and Justine Williamson from the UK, lauded Vella-Bardon’s natural aptitude for storytelling and engagement. Following the success of his talk, many gathered at the bookstore to obtain signed copies of his works. Vella-Bardon's next literary venture, Hero of Rosclogher, set for international release by Tearaway Press in April, has already garnered significant anticipation and glowing advance reviews on Goodreads.

Implications for the Literary World

The successful participation of James Vella-Bardon at the Manly Writers Festival not only elevates his status in the literary world but also brings to light the significant role of historical fiction in understanding and connecting with our past. As the literary landscape continues to evolve, the inclusion and celebration of diverse voices and stories, such as those shared by Vella-Bardon, become increasingly important. The festival, therefore, not only served as a platform for literary exchange but also as a beacon of cultural and historical exploration, engaging a global audience in the rich tapestry of human history.