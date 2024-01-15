en English
Australia

Jadestone Energy Forecasts Increased Production, Reduced Costs amid Challenges

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:34 am EST
Jadestone Energy Forecasts Increased Production, Reduced Costs amid Challenges

2024 marks a pivotal year for Jadestone Energy, an oil and gas production company forecasting a surge in production and a decline in costs, even amid operational hurdles. The firm expects to produce between 20,000 to 23,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), a significant leap from the 13,800 boepd it produced in 2023.

Financial Forecasts and Capital Expenditure

Jadestone’s financial outlook for the year indicates an estimated capital expenditure of $80-110 million, with an additional $77 million set aside for the abandonment costs of the CWLH acquisition in Australia. Predicted operating costs fall between $240-290 million, excluding the royalties and carbon taxes, which are projected to add a further $30 million.

Increase in Operational Expenses

The impending completion of the Akatara gas project is expected to inflate operational expenses. Nevertheless, the overall costs on a per-barrel basis are anticipated to decrease to $33.5 per boe, representing a 30% reduction from the previous year.

Operational Challenges and Strategic Shifts

Despite encountering higher repair and maintenance costs than expected at Montara and Stag, the company is optimistic. A potential non-cash impairment is projected at the end of 2023, with the Montara field preparing to halt production in 2030, two years earlier than initially planned. The estimated costs for Montara stand at $120 million for the year, while the Stag field’s operating costs are projected to be around $70 million.

Undeterred by these challenges, Jadestone’s CEO, Paul Blakeley, emphasized the company’s strategic shift towards higher quality assets and underscored the importance of diversifying its portfolio. The Akatara gas project, nearing completion, is seen as a key component of Jadestone’s future strategy, with gas feed into the processing facility expected to commence by April and final acceptance slated for the second quarter of the year.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

