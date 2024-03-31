Jade Pywell Critiques Jack and Tori's Actions in MAFS Finale, Emphasizes Time Wasted

Married at First Sight stars Jade Pywell and Ridge Barredo celebrated their love's victory in the highly anticipated final vows ceremony, choosing to continue their journey together post-experiment. The couple's decision came as a culmination of a series filled with emotional highs and lows, marking a significant milestone in their unconventional love story.

Reflecting on the Experiment

During a candid interview on Today Extra, Jade Pywell took a moment to reflect on her experience in the show, particularly focusing on her interactions with other contestants. She expressed her frustration with Jack Dunkley and Tori Adams, highlighting a season marred by controversy and unnecessary drama. Despite the challenges, Jade and Ridge's commitment to each other remained unwavering, setting an example of resilience and genuine connection amidst the experiment's trials.

Turning a New Leaf

Jade's candid remarks about Jack and Tori signify a turning point, emphasizing her desire to move forward without dwelling on past negativity. Her focus remains on her relationship with <a href="https://9now.nine.com.au/married-at-first-sight/mafs-2024-final-vows-jade-and-ridge-gallery-official-pictures/6c950fa1-