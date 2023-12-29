Jacob Elordi’s Surprise Visit to Sydney Food Stall

Australian actor, Jacob Elordi, known for his roles in Hollywood and his performance in the series ‘Euphoria’, made an unanticipated visit to a food stall at Paddington Markets in Sydney. The moment was captured by a local stall owner, Kristen, who shared her exhilaration on TikTok after Elordi ordered a bacon and egg roll and orange juice from her.

Elordi’s Rise to Hollywood Stardom

Originally from Brisbane, Elordi has gained recognition for his work in movies like ‘Saltburn’ and ‘Priscilla’, a Sofia Coppola-directed biopic where he portrayed Elvis Presley. In preparation for the role, Elordi shared in an interview that he developed a fondness for bacon, following the dietary habits of Elvis as described by Priscilla Presley. The actor’s career has been on an upward trajectory with his upcoming thriller ‘He Went That Way’ set for a limited release on January 5 and will be available on demand on January 14.

Surprise Visit to Paddington Markets

The surprise visit to the market stall in Sydney’s trendy suburb of Paddington, where Elordi picked up a bacon and egg roll and orange juice, created waves in the world of celebrity news. The moment was captured by Kristen, who shared the excitement on TikTok, providing fans with a rare glimpse into the actor’s off-screen life.

Intermittent Relationship with Olivia Jade Giannulli

Adding to the intrigue, Elordi was accompanied by his on-off girlfriend, Olivia Jade Giannulli, a YouTube personality and daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli. The couple, who were involved in the 2019 college admissions bribery scandal, have been in an intermittent relationship with Elordi since late 2021. This visit to the market is a rare public sighting of the couple, further fuelling the curiosity of fans and media alike.