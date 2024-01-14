en English
Australia

Jacob Elordi: The Journey from Obscurity to Stardom

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:06 pm EST
In the bustling world of Hollywood, Jacob Elordi, a young Australian actor, has emerged as a luminous star. His journey to stardom is a fascinating tale of grit, talent, and a dash of serendipity. A pivotal moment in Elordi’s career arrived unannounced, during a casual meeting at a Los Angeles restaurant. Here, the renowned director Sofia Coppola noticed Elordi’s magnetic impact on women and subsequently cast him as Elvis Presley in her film ‘Priscilla’.

A Riveting Portrayal of Elvis

Elordi’s performance as the legendary Elvis Presley was met with high praise. His nuanced representation of the King of Rock and Roll contributed significantly to the film’s success. Critics lauded Elordi’s depth and sensitivity, earning him a nomination for the coveted EE Rising Star prize at the BAFTAs.

From Teen Drama to Major Film Roles

Before his portrayal of Elvis catapulted him to fame, Elordi was known for his roles in teen dramas, particularly among young female fans. His breakthrough role was Felix Catton in Emerald Fennell’s film ‘Saltburn’. Interestingly, a year ago, Elordi was relatively unknown in the wider Hollywood circuit, despite his popularity among the younger demographic.

A Journey from Brisbane to Hollywood

Born in Brisbane, Australia, in 1997, Elordi’s journey to Hollywood fame was far from linear. His acting career began with minor roles, like an extra in ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’. His first credited role came in ‘Swinging Safari’. He then gained initial fame for his portrayal of Noah in the commercially successful ‘The Kissing Booth’ trilogy on Netflix. Despite the trilogy’s commercial success, Elordi expressed criticism, considering them to be an unrealistic escape.

A Promising Hollywood Career

Elordi’s move to Los Angeles was a bold leap of faith that resulted in initial hardships. However, his perseverance has been rewarded with a promising career, marked by high-profile roles and critical acclaim. His physical attributes, including his height and striking features, have drawn comparisons to Hollywood legends. Once a concern, Elordi’s height has now become a defining aspect of his screen presence. His close-knit family and upbringing have instilled in him a strong work ethic and core values, which he credits for his professional success.

Australia Hollywood
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

