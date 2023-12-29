Jacob Elordi Surprises Fan at Sydney Market Stall

Imagine a typical day at your food stall in Sydney’s bustling Paddington Markets, when suddenly, a Hollywood star walks up to place an order. That’s exactly what happened to a fan named Kristen when Jacob Elordi, an Australian actor, ordered a bacon and egg roll from her stall. The star’s unexpected visit left Kristen thrilled and the event quickly made waves on social media.

Elordi’s Love for Bacon

Elordi, originally from Brisbane, has gained international recognition for his work in films such as ‘Saltburn’ and ‘Priscilla’. However, it was his portrayal of Elvis Presley in a biopic directed by Sofia Coppola that highlighted his affinity for bacon. In order to authentically portray the King of Rock n’ Roll, Elordi claimed to have consumed about half a kilogram of bacon daily, becoming the heaviest he’s ever been.

Elordi’s Market Visit with Celebrity Girlfriend

Accompanying Elordi on his market visit was his on-and-off girlfriend, Olivia Jade Giannulli. Giannulli, a YouTube personality, is the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, who were infamously involved in the 2019 college admissions bribery scandal. The couple’s appearance together at the market sparked further intrigue among fans and media alike.

Unrelated Celebrity Food News

In unrelated celebrity news, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson recently claimed to consume In-N-Out Burger as part of his diet. The statement caused a stir among fans who questioned the actor’s fitness regimen. Additionally, Meadow Walker, daughter of the late Paul Walker, made a public statement about her father’s favorite food, creating a wave of nostalgia among fans of the late actor.