Jacob Elordi Embroiled in Controversy Following Alleged Altercation

In a shocking turn of events, an audio recording detailing an alleged altercation between Australian actor Jacob Elordi and KIIS FM staffer, Joshua Fox, has surfaced. The incident occurred outside the Clovelly Hotel in Sydney and has since become the subject of a police investigation.

A Bizarre Request

The conflict reportedly began when Fox approached Elordi with a peculiar request to fill an empty jar with his bathwater. This odd request was a reference to a scene from Elordi's film 'Saltburn', a detail that did not amuse the actor. Elordi expressed annoyance as the situation escalated, leading to his entourage reportedly forcing Fox to delete the video footage he was capturing.

Deleted Footage Retrieved

Despite the alleged forced deletion, Fox was able to retrieve the deleted file, which has since added fuel to the unfolding drama. The New South Wales Police have launched an investigation into the alleged assault involving a 32-year-old (Fox) and a 26-year-old (Elordi). They are currently examining CCTV footage from the scene, although no injuries were reported during the incident.

Previous Controversies

This incident follows Elordi's recent spate of controversies, including his critical remarks about 'The Kissing Booth' franchise. Despite the franchise gaining him notoriety, Elordi's dismissive attitude towards the movies has drawn criticism from fans, who have accused the actor of being disrespectful to those involved. Currently, Elordi is in Australia filming for his role in 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North' and is also set to return to the popular television series 'Euphoria'.