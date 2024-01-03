en English
Australia

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli: A Rekindled Romance

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:41 pm EST
Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli: A Rekindled Romance

In an era where celebrity romance often takes center stage, the love story of Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli has piqued public interest. Following a brief hiatus, the couple has rekindled their relationship, a fact confirmed in late July. Since then, they’ve been seen together in diverse locales, including Paraggi, Italy, and Idaho, where they spent time with Giannulli’s parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli.

Love in the Limelight

According to an insider speaking to People, the couple’s relationship is ‘100 percent going strong’ and ‘getting serious.’ Despite Elordi’s impending return to Australia, the source remarked that they are a ‘really cute couple’ and appeared to relish their time together.

A Tale of Two Celebrities

Olivia Jade, the social media influencer embroiled in the college admissions scandal, commands a following of over a million on YouTube and Instagram, and has also graced the stage of ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ On the other hand, Elordi, a luminary of the show ‘Euphoria,’ holds a past romantic record that includes Joey King, a rumored relationship with Zendaya, and a liaison with Kaia Gerber in 2021.

A Hinted Affair

The couple’s relationship status was subtly underscored when they attended the GQ Men of the Year party in November 2023, although maintaining separate poses on the red carpet. Elordi, in a GQ interview, preferred to stay mum about his romantic life. Unconfirmed reports from a witness to DeuxMoi suggest they are still an item as of January 3.

Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

