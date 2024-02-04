Jacob Elordi, AACTA Nominee, Involved in Altercation with Reporter in Sydney

On a quiet Saturday afternoon in Sydney, the tranquility was disrupted by an unexpected incident involving Australian actor, Jacob Elordi and KIIS FM presenter, Joshua Fox. The event unfolded outside the Clovelly Hotel, following Elordi's return to his homeland in the wake of a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the forthcoming AACTA Awards.

The Clash Between Stardom and the Press

The altercation reportedly sparked when Fox, known for his social media antics and crashing 'Married at First Sight' weddings, approached Elordi with a volley of questions. The increasing pressure from Fox's persistent inquiry supposedly led to Elordi's frustration, escalating the situation.

An Unfortunate Incident Amidst Celebrations

The incident occurred at a pivotal point in Elordi's career. Fresh off a nomination for his performance in Netflix's 'Saltburn', the actor had returned to Australia in high spirits. However, this unfortunate turn of events has cast a shadow over his nomination and left unanswered questions about his attendance at the AACTA Awards ceremony.

Investigation Underway

The NSW Police have taken the matter into their hands, investigating the alleged assault that occurred around 3:30 pm on February 3, 2024. The police are working tirelessly to gather evidence and piece together the sequence of events. As of now, no physical harm has been reported by Fox, but the investigation continues to ensure justice is served.

As we wait for the police to shed light on the incident, the question remains: How will this event impact Elordi's burgeoning career and his standing in the upcoming AACTA Awards? Only time will tell.