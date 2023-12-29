Jacob Elordi: A Surprise Visit and an Anticipated Thriller

Hollywood heartthrob and Australian actor Jacob Elordi, acclaimed for his performances in ‘Saltburn’ and the biopic drama ‘Priscilla,’ recently made a surprise visit to the iconic Paddington Markets in Sydney. A video posted by TikTok user kristentikmytok captured the moments of Elordi’s visit to her stall where he purchased a bacon and egg roll and orange juice, delighting fans with his unexpected appearance and down-to-earth demeanor.

The Paddington Markets Experience

Paddington Markets is a recognized shopping destination, celebrated for its unique array of homemade wares, captivating art, and an assortment of vintage goods. The popular market draws in locals and tourists alike, and Elordi’s visit underscores its appeal as a vibrant hub that brings together creatives, foodies, and bargain hunters.

Elordi’s Thriving Film Career

Elordi’s career continues to blossom with each role he undertakes. The actor is currently garnering attention for his portrayal of a serial killer in the upcoming thriller movie ‘He Went That Way.’ The film, which features a star-studded cast including Zachary Quinto, Patrick J. Adams, and Troy Evans, is based on the nonfiction novel ‘Luke Karamazov’ by Conrad Hilberry, chronicling the crime sprees of brothers Larry and Danny Ranes.

Anticipation for ‘He Went That Way’

Directed by the late Jeffrey Darling, ‘He Went That Way’ premiered at the Tribeca Festival and is eagerly awaited by fans and critics alike. Sadly, Darling passed away in a surfing accident in March 2022, adding a layer of poignancy to his final directorial work. The film is slated for a limited release on January 5, with an on-demand release following shortly after on January 14.