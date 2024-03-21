Jack Black Joins CBeebies Bedtime Stories Easter Line-Up, Celebrates Kung Fu Panda 4 Release

US actor Jack Black is set to enchant children and parents alike on CBeebies Bedtime Stories, kicking off the Easter weekend festivities. Black, known for his role as Po in the Kung Fu Panda series, will read 'Pom Pom is Super' by Sophy Henn, a tale featuring a heroic panda, on Friday, April 29. His participation is a nod to his beloved character and coincides with the promotion of Kung Fu Panda 4, marking a significant return to his iconic role.

Star-Studded Easter Weekend

The Easter weekend on CBeebies Bedtime Stories will witness a galaxy of stars, including Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt and CBeebies legend Justin Fletcher. Froggatt will deliver 'Like a Girl' by Lori Degman, a story celebrating empowerment, while Fletcher is set to entertain with 'Bunnies In A Boat' by Philip Ardagh. The lineup concludes with Tom Hardy returning to the beloved bedtime slot, reading 'I am a Tiger' by Karl Newson, ensuring a diverse and engaging offering for the audience.

Kung Fu Panda 4: A New Adventure

Jack Black's involvement in CBeebies Bedtime Stories arrives amidst the buzz of Kung Fu Panda 4's release. In this latest installment, Po ventures from the Valley of Peace into the bustling metropolis, facing an unprecedented threat. This journey back to the big screen features an impressive cast, including Awkwafina, Gary Oldman, Viola Davis, and Dustin Hoffman, under the direction of Mike Mitchell and Stephanie Ma Stine. The film promises to be a thrilling addition to the franchise, with its Australian premiere set for March 28, following advanced screenings.

A Cultural Impact

Jack Black's selection for the Easter weekend edition of CBeebies Bedtime Stories not only highlights his enduring appeal but also underscores the cultural significance of his work, particularly through the Kung Fu Panda franchise. Black's participation in both the storytelling program and the latest film installment serves as a bridge connecting generations of fans, fostering a shared experience of storytelling and cinema. As CBeebies Bedtime Stories continues to draw high-profile talent, it reaffirms the universal power of storytelling in captivating hearts and imaginations across ages.

As this Easter weekend approaches, families can look forward to a blend of storytelling magic and cinematic adventure, courtesy of Jack Black and a host of other stars. Through tales of courage, empowerment, and humor, CBeebies Bedtime Stories is set to provide a memorable experience, while Kung Fu Panda 4 invites audiences back into a beloved world of martial arts and mysticism. Together, these events highlight the ongoing relevance and impact of storytelling in its many forms.