IT Worker Guilty of Murdering Couple with Fentanyl, Forging Will for Profit

An IT professional, Luke D'Wit, has been convicted for the murder of Stephen and Carol Baxter by poisoning them with fentanyl before forging their will to inherit their company, Cazplash. The couple, found dead in their home on Mersea Island, were betrayed by D'Wit who manipulated them under the guise of being like an adopted son, only to orchestrate their demise for financial gain.

Advertisment

Methodical Planning Leads to Tragic End

D'Wit's meticulous scheme involved creating multiple false identities to gain the couple's trust and manipulate circumstances to his advantage. He even went as far as to watch the couple die via a surveillance app he had installed, showcasing a chilling level of premeditation and detachment. The discovery of the Baxters by their daughter, alongside D'Wit's calm demeanor during a subsequent 999 call, initially threw investigators off his scent. However, detailed toxicology reports revealing fentanyl as the cause of death shifted suspicion onto him, unraveling his complex web of deceit.

Fake Identities and False Promises

Advertisment

Through the creation of fictitious personas, including medical professionals and legal advisors, D'Wit manipulated the Baxters, especially Carol, who suffered from a thyroid condition. His deception extended to advising Carol to limit family contact, isolating her further and ensuring his control. The forged will, found on D'Wit's phone, was a testament to his ambition to take over the Baxters' business, proving his willingness to go to extreme lengths for personal gain.

A Dangerous Mind at Work

Described by Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby as one of the most dangerous individuals he has encountered, D'Wit's actions reveal a calculated and cold-hearted individual. His arrest and conviction have likely prevented future crimes, with law enforcement stressing the importance of his capture. This case underscores the terrifying reality of how trust can be exploited by those harboring malicious intent, leaving a family to mourn the loss of their loved ones to a seemingly benevolent friend turned predator.

The conviction of Luke D'Wit not only brings closure to a horrifying chapter for the Baxter family but also serves as a grim reminder of the capabilities of those driven by greed and malice. As the community of Mersea Island and the broader public reflect on this tragedy, questions about trust, manipulation, and the lengths some will go for financial gain linger, prompting a deeper examination of the motivations behind such heinous acts.