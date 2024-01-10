en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Israeli Flag Theft from Council Chambers in Sydney: Three Charged

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:23 am EST
Israeli Flag Theft from Council Chambers in Sydney: Three Charged

In the quiet suburb of Double Bay, Sydney, a seemingly ordinary Christmas Day was marked by an event that has driven the local community into a whirl of discussions and debate. Three individuals stand accused of stealing an Israeli flag from the Woollahra Municipal Council chambers, an act that has not only raised questions about the motive behind the theft but also amplified concerns about the repeated targeting of this symbol since the past year.

The Christmas Day Incident

According to the New South Wales Police, two vehicles pulled up at the council chambers around 2 pm. The occupants of the vehicles, one of which was noticeably adorned with several small Palestinian flags, proceeded to remove the Israeli flag from its flagpole. The act was caught on surveillance footage, which showed a woman carrying a larger flag on a pole. This footage served as a crucial lead in the ensuing police investigation.

Charges and Court Proceedings

Following the investigation, a 27-year-old man, identified to be the registered owner of one of the vehicles – a Toyota Kluger, and a 37-year-old woman were both issued court attendance notices. They face charges for failing to disclose the identity of a driver or passenger, and obstructing the path of a driver or pedestrian. The pair are scheduled to face the court in early February. In a separate development, a 27-year-old woman was arrested on January 6 in Hyde Park and charged with larceny, with her court date set for mid-February.

Search for the Fourth Suspect

The police are not resting yet, as they continue to seek a fourth individual in relation to the theft. The suspect is described as a woman believed to be in her 20s of Asian or South American appearance. To aid their inquiries, the police have released CCTV images to the public, hoping for leads that will help them identify and locate her.

As the investigation unfolds and the court dates approach, the incident in Double Bay serves as a stark reminder of the cultural and political tensions that exist even in the quietest corners of our world, echoing far beyond their immediate geographical confines.

0
Australia Crime Palestine
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
1 min ago
Victoria Detectives Charged with Perjury in a Carjack Misidentification Case
In a shocking revelation, two detectives from Victoria, Australia have been indicted with grave offenses, including perjury and attempts to distort justice. This case traces back to an incident from June 2020, involving an army reservist named Tony, whose identity has been concealed for safety reasons. Incident at Longwarry On the fateful night, Tony was
Victoria Detectives Charged with Perjury in a Carjack Misidentification Case
Tevita Pangai Jr's Surprise Appearance Sparks NRL Return Rumors; The Courier-Mail Announces Subscription Offers
8 mins ago
Tevita Pangai Jr's Surprise Appearance Sparks NRL Return Rumors; The Courier-Mail Announces Subscription Offers
Dog Attack During Perth Arrest: A Stark Reminder of Policing Challenges
9 mins ago
Dog Attack During Perth Arrest: A Stark Reminder of Policing Challenges
Cricket Captain Cummins Assures Bancroft: No Residual Resentment From Sandpaper Scandal
3 mins ago
Cricket Captain Cummins Assures Bancroft: No Residual Resentment From Sandpaper Scandal
Yarra Riverkeeper Association: Navigating Troubled Waters, Charting a Course to Recovery
3 mins ago
Yarra Riverkeeper Association: Navigating Troubled Waters, Charting a Course to Recovery
Coles Supermarket Cuts Prices on Red Meat Amidst Federal Review of Grocery Code
5 mins ago
Coles Supermarket Cuts Prices on Red Meat Amidst Federal Review of Grocery Code
Latest Headlines
World News
Disputed Control: IDF Claims Dominance over Gaza City
1 min
Disputed Control: IDF Claims Dominance over Gaza City
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research
2 mins
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research
Cricket Captain Cummins Assures Bancroft: No Residual Resentment From Sandpaper Scandal
3 mins
Cricket Captain Cummins Assures Bancroft: No Residual Resentment From Sandpaper Scandal
Retired Air Force Brigadier General Chris Walker Announces Run for Congress
4 mins
Retired Air Force Brigadier General Chris Walker Announces Run for Congress
Peter Sonski: A New Catholic Voice in the 2024 Presidential Race
4 mins
Peter Sonski: A New Catholic Voice in the 2024 Presidential Race
Trump Stirs Base with Claims of Migrants Voting, Despite Expert Dismissal
5 mins
Trump Stirs Base with Claims of Migrants Voting, Despite Expert Dismissal
JPR Williams: A Rugby Legend's Lasting Legacy and an Iconic Try in Jersey
6 mins
JPR Williams: A Rugby Legend's Lasting Legacy and an Iconic Try in Jersey
Showdown in Shiv Sena: The Battle for Party Leadership in Maharashtra
8 mins
Showdown in Shiv Sena: The Battle for Party Leadership in Maharashtra
Arrests at Capitol: Protest Against Ivey's Israel-Gaza Stance
8 mins
Arrests at Capitol: Protest Against Ivey's Israel-Gaza Stance
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
57 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Woolworths and Big W Discontinue Australia Day Merchandise Amid Changing Cultural Discourse
1 hour
Woolworths and Big W Discontinue Australia Day Merchandise Amid Changing Cultural Discourse
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
4 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
7 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app