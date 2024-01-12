en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Israel Denies Genocide Allegations at International Court of Justice

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
Israel Denies Genocide Allegations at International Court of Justice

In a groundbreaking yet contentious development, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has commenced hearings into allegations lodged by South Africa against Israel. The African nation accuses Israel of perpetrating genocide against Palestinians during its war with Hamas. Israel has vehemently denied these allegations, marking a momentous episode in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Unraveling the Accusations

South Africa’s foremost demand from the ICJ is an immediate halt to Israel’s military offensives in the Gaza Strip. The case, which is expected to span several years, has the potential to significantly impact international relations and Israel’s national identity. The October 7 attacks by Hamas have been cited as the catalyst for Israel’s military operations, prompting a robust legal defense from the accused nation.

Israel’s Stance

Israeli officials, including Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, have been cited as evidence in the proceedings. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described the situation as ‘an upside-down world,’ expressing disbelief over the charges. The accusation of genocide holds particular resonance in Israel, a nation borne in the aftermath of the Holocaust’s mass extermination of Jews.

International Ramifications and Reactions

Statements from both South African and Israeli lawyers have been featured in the hearings, reflecting the gravity of the accusations. The proceedings offer an in-depth examination of the historical context of the Israel-Palestine conflict and its international implications. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s response, along with statistics about the death toll and living conditions in Gaza, underscore the global significance of the case.

In a separate news segment, 9News shares predictions for Australia’s property market in 2024, though the specific forecasts remain undisclosed in the content provided. This development suggests a shifting focus towards economic affairs in the Australian region, as the nation navigates its future in the property market.

0
Australia Israel
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
3 mins ago
Discovery of More Asbestos in Rozelle Parklands Raises Public Safety Concerns
The urgent call for the immediate removal and replacement of all mulch in Rozelle Parklands has been intensified following the discovery of additional asbestos. This hazardous substance, known for causing serious health problems, including cancer, was found in five separate samples. The heightened presence of asbestos has spurred concerns about public safety, particularly as the
Discovery of More Asbestos in Rozelle Parklands Raises Public Safety Concerns
Campaign Launched in Response to Rising Drowning Deaths in NSW
8 mins ago
Campaign Launched in Response to Rising Drowning Deaths in NSW
Tennis Australia's Big Leap: CEO Targets Million Attendees and Billion-Dollar Revenue
9 mins ago
Tennis Australia's Big Leap: CEO Targets Million Attendees and Billion-Dollar Revenue
Unanticipated Defeats for Shelton and Korda in Australian Open Warm-Up Semi-Finals
5 mins ago
Unanticipated Defeats for Shelton and Korda in Australian Open Warm-Up Semi-Finals
Queensland Woman Airlifted to Hospital after Venomous Snake Bite
5 mins ago
Queensland Woman Airlifted to Hospital after Venomous Snake Bite
Queensland Premier's 'Crocodile' Post: A Light Moment in Cyclone Jasper Aftermath
6 mins ago
Queensland Premier's 'Crocodile' Post: A Light Moment in Cyclone Jasper Aftermath
Latest Headlines
World News
Shaheen Shah Afridi: A Fast Bowler in the Eye of a Speed Storm
16 seconds
Shaheen Shah Afridi: A Fast Bowler in the Eye of a Speed Storm
Redefining Sexuality Post-Menopause: Women over 50 Share Experiences
2 mins
Redefining Sexuality Post-Menopause: Women over 50 Share Experiences
Israel Accused of Genocide: A Global Debate Unfolds
3 mins
Israel Accused of Genocide: A Global Debate Unfolds
Discovery of More Asbestos in Rozelle Parklands Raises Public Safety Concerns
3 mins
Discovery of More Asbestos in Rozelle Parklands Raises Public Safety Concerns
Leroy Sané's Suspension: Ripples Across German Football and Beyond
4 mins
Leroy Sané's Suspension: Ripples Across German Football and Beyond
Unanticipated Defeats for Shelton and Korda in Australian Open Warm-Up Semi-Finals
5 mins
Unanticipated Defeats for Shelton and Korda in Australian Open Warm-Up Semi-Finals
Queensland Woman Airlifted to Hospital after Venomous Snake Bite
5 mins
Queensland Woman Airlifted to Hospital after Venomous Snake Bite
Ronaldo Unfamiliar with Virat Kohli: A Wake-Up Call for Global Sports Recognition
6 mins
Ronaldo Unfamiliar with Virat Kohli: A Wake-Up Call for Global Sports Recognition
Patriotic Front Denies Changing Law on Asset Declaration, Calls for UPND Transparency
6 mins
Patriotic Front Denies Changing Law on Asset Declaration, Calls for UPND Transparency
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
16 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
17 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app