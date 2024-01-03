Iraqi Refugee Accused of Brutal Assault in Sydney Granted Bail

Abthar Bassam Talib Al-Athmany, a 19-year-old Iraqi refugee, now stands accused of a heinous sexual assault crime, a case that has gripped the city of Sydney and echoed across national borders. His alleged accomplice, a 17-year-old boy whose identity is being withheld due to his minor status, also faces charges for participating in the brutal assault of a 15-year-old girl in the Parramatta Meriton Suites on August 27, 2023.

Details of the Chilling Assault

The details of the assault are nothing short of harrowing. The victim, a 15-year-old girl whose identity is being protected, was reportedly threatened with a kitchen knife, forced into nudity, and subjected to an assault under cold running water. All these occurred while she was blindfolded and filmed, a chilling detail that adds a layer of appalling violation to the already grave incident. The ordeal, which lasted several hours, also allegedly involved the coerced use of the girl’s personal Instagram page to advertise prostitution and drugs.

Second Victim and Allegations

Al-Athmany and his accomplice are also implicated in another case, where they allegedly held a second woman captive. However, charges regarding this second alleged victim have yet to be laid. The unfolding story of the alleged crimes is causing a stir in the community, as it raises questions about safety, justice, and the complex issue of refugee assimilation.

Court Proceedings and Bail

After spending three months in custody, Al-Athmany was granted bail by Justice Richard Button despite prosecutors’ arguments about the potential risk he posed to society. His bail, which came with stringent conditions, required a $30,000 surety. Al-Athmany’s father, Bassam Alothmani, spoke in support of his son’s bail application, citing his son’s struggles with depression, anxiety, and a history of being bullied. He also brought up their family’s traumatic background of fleeing conflict in Gaza and Syria.

The court has imposed strict bail conditions on Al-Athmany. The conditions prohibit him from internet use and require him to stay at home unless accompanied by a family member for specific purposes. Justice Button emphasized that any breach of these conditions would result in Al-Athmany’s immediate return to custody. As the legal proceedings continue, the city of Sydney and indeed, the world, watches closely.