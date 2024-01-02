Investigation Launched Following Children’s Tragic Drowning at Burswood Park Playground

The New Year’s Eve celebration turned into a nightmare at Burswood Park Playground in Perth, where two young children, a four-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy, tragically drowned. This heartbreaking incident occurred close to a popular family picnic spot, casting a gloomy shadow over the festive season celebrations.

Incident Details and Immediate Response

The children were found unresponsive in the Swan River, adjacent to the playground, on the evening of New Year’s Eve. Despite the immediate response from paramedics and police who were dispatched to the scene shortly after 5 p.m., the children could not be revived. The families of the children were known to each other, adding another layer of grief to the tragedy.

The Toll of Drowning Incidents Across Australia

This incident has further amplified the grim statistics of drowning incidents across Australia. Since December 1, there have been 34 drownings, prompting lifesavers to warn families about the importance of extra caution when swimming, especially during the holiday season between Christmas and 2nd January.

Investigation and Safety Measures

Following this tragic incident, the organization responsible for overseeing the riverside precinct has announced an investigation into the safety features of the area, including the playground. The Coronal Investigation Squad has been entrusted with the task of probing the incident. The investigation aims not only to uncover the circumstances of this incident but also to enhance the safety of the riverside area, with the goal of preventing such devastating occurrences in the future.