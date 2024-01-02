en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Investigation Launched Following Children’s Tragic Drowning at Burswood Park Playground

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:38 am EST
Investigation Launched Following Children’s Tragic Drowning at Burswood Park Playground

The New Year’s Eve celebration turned into a nightmare at Burswood Park Playground in Perth, where two young children, a four-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy, tragically drowned. This heartbreaking incident occurred close to a popular family picnic spot, casting a gloomy shadow over the festive season celebrations.

The children were found unresponsive in the Swan River, adjacent to the playground, on the evening of New Year’s Eve. Despite the immediate response from paramedics and police who were dispatched to the scene shortly after 5 p.m., the children could not be revived. The families of the children were known to each other, adding another layer of grief to the tragedy.

The Toll of Drowning Incidents Across Australia

This incident has further amplified the grim statistics of drowning incidents across Australia. Since December 1, there have been 34 drownings, prompting lifesavers to warn families about the importance of extra caution when swimming, especially during the holiday season between Christmas and 2nd January.

Following this tragic incident, the organization responsible for overseeing the riverside precinct has announced an investigation into the safety features of the area, including the playground. The Coronal Investigation Squad has been entrusted with the task of probing the incident.

0
Accidents Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fire Aboard Aircraft at Haneda Airport Spurs Evacuation, Investigation Underway

By Safak Costu

Japan in 'Battle Against Time' Following Devastating Earthquake

By Safak Costu

Fireworks Tragedy: Fatal Fire in Chelyabinsk Highlights Risks

By Safak Costu

Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Tauhei, Waikato: A Community Mourns

By Mazhar Abbas

New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives i ...
@Accidents · 1 hour
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives i ...
heart comment 0
Tragic Highway Accident in Turkey: A Call for Enhanced Road Safety Measures

By Safak Costu

Tragic Highway Accident in Turkey: A Call for Enhanced Road Safety Measures
Indian Construction Worker Dies in Singapore; Unrest Brews in India’s Transport Sector

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Construction Worker Dies in Singapore; Unrest Brews in India's Transport Sector
Fire in Cebu City Razes One House, Damages Two Others

By BNN Correspondents

Fire in Cebu City Razes One House, Damages Two Others
Stolen Car Found Submerged in Melbourne Lake: An Ongoing Investigation

By Geeta Pillai

Stolen Car Found Submerged in Melbourne Lake: An Ongoing Investigation
Latest Headlines
World News
The Cost of Life: A Young Man's Battle with Skin Cancer
30 seconds
The Cost of Life: A Young Man's Battle with Skin Cancer
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
24 mins
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
24 mins
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
29 mins
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
37 mins
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
47 mins
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
54 mins
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
54 mins
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
The Unyielding Spirit of Joey: A Two-Year-Old's Battle with a Life-Threatening Disease
55 mins
The Unyielding Spirit of Joey: A Two-Year-Old's Battle with a Life-Threatening Disease
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
2 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
2 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
4 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
4 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
4 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
4 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app