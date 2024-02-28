International Artist and Hillcrest Primary Transform Bayswater Pump Station into Wildlife Art

An international collaboration between artist Graeme Miles Richards and Year 5 students from Hillcrest Primary School has turned a once mundane water pump station in Wymond Park, Bayswater, into a vibrant celebration of Australian wildlife. This transformation is part of the Water Corporation's Splash of Colour program, which aims to beautify public utilities with engaging art.

Community and Education at Heart

The project not only revitalized an old structure but also served as an educational tool for the involved students. Under the guidance of Richards, known for his optical illusions and commissions across Asia, the children contributed to creating a lively depiction of native species such as water birds, fish, frogs, turtles, and a distinctive boobook owl. This owl, facing Hillcrest Primary School, symbolizes a guiding beacon for the students. Water Minister Simone McGurk and Maylands MLA Lisa Baker have both praised the initiative for its community engagement and educational value, particularly emphasizing the importance of local wildlife and the river ecosystem.

Art with a Purpose

Since its inception in 2017, the Splash of Colour program has transformed over 70 public spaces across the region, integrating art into everyday life and fostering a greater connection between the community and its surroundings. This specific project at Wymond Park not only beautifies the area but also raises awareness about the significance of preserving local fauna and the natural environment. The collaboration highlights the potential for public art to inspire and educate, a testament to the project's dual focus on aesthetics and environmental stewardship.

A Lasting Impact

The newly adorned pump station stands as a testament to the power of community collaboration in enhancing public spaces. It represents a successful fusion of art, education, and environmental awareness, setting a precedent for future projects within the Splash of Colour program and beyond. As students and residents alike enjoy the transformed space, the project serves as a vivid reminder of the importance of art in fostering a deeper appreciation for our natural world and local ecosystems.