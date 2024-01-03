en English
Interim Independent Advisory Board Paves Future Course for myGov

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:01 pm EST
The Interim Independent Advisory Board, a new body formed to optimise the myGov online government services platform, held its inaugural meeting in Sydney on December 18, 2023. The genesis of this Board lies in the principal recommendation of the myGov user audit, a sweeping initiative aimed at bolstering government service delivery to better align with the needs of the Australian public, government staff, and the economy.

The Composition and Role of the Board

Comprising members with a broad spectrum of expertise, the Board is tasked with the crucial role of enhancing the user experience on myGov. Their strategy encompasses both digital and traditional channels, aiming to create a seamless interaction interface for users. The Board recognised the challenges that have plagued myGov, but remains steadfast in its commitment to transform the platform into a reliable and beneficial service. This becomes especially paramount in critical domains such as health and wellbeing.

Progress and Future Plans

Services Australia, the government agency managing myGov, has reported significant strides in improving the platform. Currently, myGov stands as Australia’s largest authenticated online government system. The government’s comprehensive response to the myGov User Audit has outlined a vision for revamping government services, positioning myGov as the primary access point for citizens.

Early improvements following the audit recommendations include the introduction of secure sign-in passkeys and digital statutory declarations. The government has also pledged an additional $11.3 million over the next two years to further augment myGov’s functionality. Decisions regarding additional funding will be part of the upcoming budget cycle.

Accountability and Future Directions

The Board will play an advisory role in the execution of the Data and Digital Government Strategy, ensuring that the government is held accountable for fostering a people-centred digital service delivery. Hon. Bill Shorten MP, the Minister for Government Services, has expressed his appreciation for the Board’s recommendations and underscored the role of myGov in guaranteeing equity and capacity in government service delivery. Future meetings in early 2024 will deliberate on initiatives aimed at enhancing community wellbeing and health outcomes through improved service delivery.

Australia
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

