Australia

Inspiring Vacations Hit by Significant Data Breach: 112,000 Travelers Affected

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:51 pm EST
In a significant blow to Melbourne-based travel agency, Inspiring Vacations, a considerable data breach has resulted in the exposure of personal information of some 112,000 travelers. The leaked data, alarmingly, includes sensitive details such as high-resolution passport images, travel visa certificates, travel itineraries, and partial credit card numbers.

Details of the Breach

This breach transpired in late November when a non-password protected database, containing around 112,000 records, was unintentionally exposed online. The leaked database also included a folder of CVs, revealing full names, addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses of the individuals. The majority of the affected travelers are Australian citizens, although customers from New Zealand, Britain, and Ireland have also been affected.

Response and Investigation

Inspiring Vacations has acknowledged the breach and promptly launched an investigation into the incident. In accordance with Australia’s mandatory reporting laws, the company has notified regulators including the Office of the Information Commissioner and the Australian Cyber Security Centre. The breach was initially discovered by cybersecurity researcher Jeremiah Fowler, who promptly reported it to both the company and authorities.

A Growing Concern

This incident adds to the mounting series of cybersecurity failures impacting Australian organizations. Data from the Australian Signals Directorate indicates that over 127,000 hacks against Australian servers were recorded in the 2022 and 2023 financial years, demonstrating a significant uptick in cyberattacks. These incidents underline the increasing concerns about the protection of personal data and the potential risks faced by those affected by such breaches. It also highlights the ongoing challenges and the importance of robust cybersecurity measures in safeguarding sensitive information in the digital age.

Australia Cybersecurity Travel & Tourism
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

