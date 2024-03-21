Innovative Search: AFP Dogs Hunt for Samantha Murphy's Phone, Smartwatch in Ballarat

Amidst the dense foliage of Ballarat's outskirts, a unique team of specialists has been deployed in the quest to uncover vital clues in the disappearance of Samantha Murphy. Utilizing the acute senses of technology detection dogs, Victoria Police and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are narrowing their search to locate Murphy's phone and smartwatch, hoping these devices will shed light on the circumstances surrounding her vanishing.

Advertisment

Targeted Search Efforts

For over a month, detectives from the missing persons squad have made Ballarat their base of operations, conducting various inquiries and targeted searches as part of the investigation into Murphy's disappearance. Despite the expansive search conducted near Buninyong on Wednesday, Thursday's operation was scaled down, focusing specifically on the potential recovery of Murphy's electronic devices. Chief Commissioner Shane Patton emphasized the importance of these specialized searches, highlighting the deployment of AFP's technical detection dogs trained to sniff out electronic devices such as phones, laptops, and USB sticks.

Background of Disappearance

Advertisment

Samantha Murphy was last seen on the morning of February 4, embarking on a run in the Woowookarung Regional Park, adjacent to her home in Ballarat East. The subsequent disappearance triggered an extensive police investigation, including the use of phone data analysis to guide search efforts. This analysis led to the arrest of 22-year-old Patrick Stephenson, charged with the murder of Murphy, bringing a grim turn to the investigation. Stephenson, the son of ex-AFL player Orren Stephenson, remains in custody, with his court appearance scheduled for August.

Community's Role and Ongoing Efforts

In their relentless pursuit of justice, law enforcement officials have called upon the community for assistance, urging anyone with even the slightest information to come forward. This collaborative approach, coupled with the innovative use of technology detection dogs, underscores the determination to solve the mystery of Samantha Murphy's disappearance. The same dogs previously contributed to significant findings in the case of the alleged mushroom lunch killer, Erin Patterson, demonstrating their value in modern investigative techniques.

As the search for Samantha Murphy's electronic devices continues, the community remains hopeful that these efforts will provide the missing pieces needed to unravel the truth behind her disappearance. The utilization of specialist skills and the community's involvement underscore a comprehensive approach to solving this distressing case, keeping the memory of Samantha Murphy at the forefront of everyone's mind.