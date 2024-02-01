Innovative GP Training Model Takes Root in Tasmania's Rural Regions

Twelve new trainee General Practitioners (GPs) have begun their placements across Tasmania's rural and regional areas, marking the expansion of an innovative GP training model. The Single Employer Model pilot, a brainchild of the Rockliff Liberal Government, is a concerted effort to boost the number of doctors in locations that have been grappling with a shortage.

A Joint Investment in Rural Healthcare

The training model is the result of a partnership between the Tasmanian and Australian Governments. Both entities have co-invested a total of $12.97 million to support the pilot. The initiative intends to make careers in rural general practice more appealing and sustainable, thereby strengthening Tasmania’s rural and regional workforce for the long haul.

Addressing Challenges in GP Recruitment

The Single Employer Model offers a unique employment structure that seeks to overcome common barriers in recruiting and retaining new GPs. Under this model, GP trainees are employed by the Tasmanian Government during their training rotations. This arrangement offers them consistent salary and leave entitlements akin to their hospital-based counterparts, ensuring job security and a smoother transition between hospital and general practice placements.

Progress and Potential of the Program

The current cohort of twelve trainees began their placements last month, adding to the initial group of five trainees who embarked on their journey in July 2023. Health Minister Guy Barnett emphasized the program's importance in fortifying rural and regional healthcare services. Echoing his sentiments, Federal Health Minister Mark Butler underscored the potential of the model to improve healthcare access in rural and regional Australia by providing certainty to GP trainees.