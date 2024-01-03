Inland Rail Project Raises Concerns Over Emergency Service Accessibility

South Wagga Wagga resident, Gary Roberts, has voiced his apprehensions over the federal Inland Rail project, a scheme aiming to revamp the railway line coursing through the city. The project’s implications are considerable, with plans to facilitate the operation of longer, double-stacked freight trains transporting shipping containers between Melbourne and Brisbane. This significant shift in rail traffic is projected to divert millions of tonnes of freight from the roads annually.

Impact on Emergency Services

Roberts, who has had to cross the railway line for multiple hospital visits, is perturbed by the potential delays the increased rail traffic could cause. He anticipates that the larger freight trains, up to 3.6 kilometres in length, could substantially obstruct emergency runs to the hospital, thereby severing the city into two distinct halves. This concern underscores the potential repercussions of the Inland Rail project on the community’s accessibility to essential services and their overall quality of life.

Other News in Brief

In other news, the NSW SES has issued a warning for minor flooding on the Paroo River, with the Bureau of Meteorology reporting minor flooding at Willara Crossing. The Insurance Council of Australia has extended its Insurance Catastrophe declaration for the recent storms, rain, and flooding to 3 January, with almost 38,000 insurance claims lodged so far.

Meanwhile, a tragic incident at Park Beach in Coffs Harbour saw a 50-year-old woman lose her life and a child rescued after being caught in a rip, taking the drowning toll in Australia to 36 since the onset of summer. Lifesavers are urging beachgoers to use flotation devices in rescue attempts.

The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) personnel continue to respond to severe storms and flooding across the state, having dealt with 2066 incidents, including 72 flood rescues, since 22 December. Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib expressed his gratitude towards the volunteers for their unwavering commitment to communities across NSW and QLD.