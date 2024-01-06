Influencer Tammy Hembrow’s Quick Transition to Engagement with Love Island’s Matthew Zukowski

In a whirlwind of romantic bliss, influencer Tammy Hembrow and Love Island Australia star, Matthew Zukowski, recently announced their engagement and have plunged into wedding preparations. The news comes only three months after the couple were first spotted together, sparking a frenzy of reactions from fans and followers worldwide.

From Proposal to Wedding Preparations

Adding to the excitement, Hembrow shared a heartfelt video on Instagram where she asked her sisters to stand by her side as bridesmaids. The intimate moment, however, has drawn a mixed response from the public. While the couple’s decision to fast-track their engagement and wedding plans has been met with support by some, others express skepticism, questioning the pace of their relationship.

Third Time’s the Charm?

This isn’t Hembrow’s first engagement. The fitness influencer has been engaged twice before—first to Reece Hawkins and then to Matt Poole. Her relationship with Poole ended in December 2022, paving the way for her current relationship with Zukowski. The rapid progression from a break-up to a new engagement has added fuel to the ongoing discussion about the couple’s haste in moving forward.

The Beach Proposal

Zukowski’s proposal, set against the picturesque backdrop of a beach in the Maldives, was a moment that Hembrow captured and shared on social media. Despite the various opinions on their fast-paced love story, Hembrow and Zukowski appear unfazed, ready to build a life together and create a narrative of their own.