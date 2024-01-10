Inflation Rates Fall in November, Government Eyes Supermarket Code of Conduct

The November inflation rate in Australia has registered a significant decrease, falling to 4.3% from the previous month’s rate of 4.9%, undercutting economists’ forecast of 4.4%. Despite this overall decrease, some sectors continue to record an upward trajectory in their prices. The housing sector has seen costs spike by 6.6% compared to the previous year, while food and non-alcoholic beverages have witnessed a 4.6% surge. Furthermore, insurance and financial services have seen an 8.8% leap.

Impact on Reserve Bank’s Key Interest Rate

This drop in inflation supports the belief that the Reserve Bank’s key interest rate may have reached its peak. The bank may consider reducing the interest rates in 2024 due to the lower inflation rate. However, Treasurer Jim Chalmers has expressed concern that inflation is moderating but not as fast as the government would prefer.

Mandatory Code of Conduct for Supermarkets

In response to escalating supermarket prices, the government is mulling over the introduction of a mandatory code of conduct for supermarkets. This measure is aimed at ensuring that any cost reductions from suppliers are directly passed on to consumers. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese backs this initiative as a means to alleviate the financial strain on consumers.

Magnesium Supplements for Anxiety

On a different note, there is a growing interest in magnesium supplements as a potential aid for anxiety. However, experts are cautioning against relying solely on supplements for mental health, given the multifaceted nature of mental distress and the multiple factors that contribute to it.