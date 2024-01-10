en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Inflation Rates Fall in November, Government Eyes Supermarket Code of Conduct

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:53 am EST
Inflation Rates Fall in November, Government Eyes Supermarket Code of Conduct

The November inflation rate in Australia has registered a significant decrease, falling to 4.3% from the previous month’s rate of 4.9%, undercutting economists’ forecast of 4.4%. Despite this overall decrease, some sectors continue to record an upward trajectory in their prices. The housing sector has seen costs spike by 6.6% compared to the previous year, while food and non-alcoholic beverages have witnessed a 4.6% surge. Furthermore, insurance and financial services have seen an 8.8% leap.

Impact on Reserve Bank’s Key Interest Rate

This drop in inflation supports the belief that the Reserve Bank’s key interest rate may have reached its peak. The bank may consider reducing the interest rates in 2024 due to the lower inflation rate. However, Treasurer Jim Chalmers has expressed concern that inflation is moderating but not as fast as the government would prefer.

Mandatory Code of Conduct for Supermarkets

In response to escalating supermarket prices, the government is mulling over the introduction of a mandatory code of conduct for supermarkets. This measure is aimed at ensuring that any cost reductions from suppliers are directly passed on to consumers. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese backs this initiative as a means to alleviate the financial strain on consumers.

Magnesium Supplements for Anxiety

On a different note, there is a growing interest in magnesium supplements as a potential aid for anxiety. However, experts are cautioning against relying solely on supplements for mental health, given the multifaceted nature of mental distress and the multiple factors that contribute to it.

0
Australia Business Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
3 mins ago
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
In a significant move to bolster Samoa’s e-Health system, Australia has presented a gift of facility servers valued at $93,100 tala to the Samoan Ministry of Health. This timely collaboration is part of Australia’s Tautua Program and is aimed at enhancing the efficiency, accessibility, and overall efficacy of health services delivery across Samoa. Strengthening Digital
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
AFCA's COO Victim to Banking Scam: An Alarm for More Robust Customer Protection
34 mins ago
AFCA's COO Victim to Banking Scam: An Alarm for More Robust Customer Protection
Australian Inflation Slows Down: Anticipation Rises for U.S. Inflation Test
38 mins ago
Australian Inflation Slows Down: Anticipation Rises for U.S. Inflation Test
Fatal Shooting at Medical Clinic in Nowra: Man Dies in Police Standoff
4 mins ago
Fatal Shooting at Medical Clinic in Nowra: Man Dies in Police Standoff
Swift Response Saves Man from Drowning at Bondi Beach
5 mins ago
Swift Response Saves Man from Drowning at Bondi Beach
Sydney's New Metro Line: A Glimpse into the Future of Urban Transportation
6 mins ago
Sydney's New Metro Line: A Glimpse into the Future of Urban Transportation
Latest Headlines
World News
Los Angeles Lakers Secure Back-to-Back Wins, Defeating Toronto Raptors in Close Game
2 mins
Los Angeles Lakers Secure Back-to-Back Wins, Defeating Toronto Raptors in Close Game
Plant-Based Diet Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Shows
2 mins
Plant-Based Diet Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Shows
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research and Development
2 mins
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research and Development
U.S. Defense Secretary's Secret Hospitalization Stirs Controversy
2 mins
U.S. Defense Secretary's Secret Hospitalization Stirs Controversy
Women Break Barriers as Match Officials in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
3 mins
Women Break Barriers as Match Officials in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
3 mins
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Sparks Surge in Cases and Hospitalizations
3 mins
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Sparks Surge in Cases and Hospitalizations
Rishi Sunak Embraces '1992 Election Strategy' Amid UK's Economic Forecasts
3 mins
Rishi Sunak Embraces '1992 Election Strategy' Amid UK's Economic Forecasts
DR Congo's Constitutional Court Affirms Tshisekedi's Re-Election Amid Fraud Allegations
4 mins
DR Congo's Constitutional Court Affirms Tshisekedi's Re-Election Amid Fraud Allegations
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
40 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app