Australia

Infini Resources: A New Player in Uranium and Lithium Exploration

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:36 pm EST
Infini Resources, a newly listed explorer on the ASX, has launched with a potent portfolio of eight projects targeting uranium and lithium resources in Canada and Western Australia. The company’s strategic acquisitions span across four Canadian provinces and in Western Australia, zeroing in on regions with a high geological potential for these vital energy metals.

Infini’s Uranium Pursuits

Turning the spotlight on Canada, Infini’s projects include Portland Creek, Tinco, and Des Herbiers, all earmarked for uranium exploration. The Portland Creek project, nestled in Newfoundland, has already shown encouraging results from grab samples, recording up to 2180 ppm of uranium oxide. The company is also setting its sights on underexplored geochemical anomalies in the region.

Meanwhile, the Tinco Project in Saskatchewan basks in the proximity of the high-grade Athabasca Basin uranium source. It has already exhibited radioactive pegmatites and anomalous niobium outcomes. Quebec’s Des Herbiers deposit, on the other hand, already harbors an inferred mineral resource with several high-priority targets lined up for further exploration.

In Western Australia, Infini’s Yeelirrie North project remains underexplored, yet it shares the landscape with a known uranium and nickel region.

Lithium Ventures

Infini’s lithium pursuits include the wholly-owned Paterson Lake project in Ontario, known for reporting significant lithium oxide grades. The Valor project in Quebec, a stone’s throw away from Sayona Mining’s Authier lithium deposit, is deemed highly prospective.

In Western Australia, Infini’s lithium endeavors, the Pegasus and Parna projects, nestle in regions known for lithium mineralization. Notably, Pegasus is adjacent to a site with high-grade lithium oxide samples.

Positioned for Success

The strategic positioning of Infini’s projects, coupled with the prevailing high uranium prices, creates a favorable environment for the company in the energy metals exploration market. With a seasoned management team and substantial cash reserves raised through its IPO, Infini stands poised for success. Its diversified portfolio of projects, embedded in stable and favorable regulatory landscapes, positions it as a promising player in the green energy sector.

Australia Business Canada
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

