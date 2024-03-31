Indonesia Halts Darwin Cattle Imports Amid Health Scare, Investigates Over 150 Deaths

Indonesian authorities have suspended live cattle imports from a Darwin export yard, launching an investigation into the deaths of more than 150 animals during a recent shipment. The move underscores the fragile biosecurity relationship between Australia and Indonesia, a key player in the global cattle trade. Australian officials suspect botulism, a non-contagious disease, caused the fatalities, all linked to a single Northern Territory property.

Advertisment

Investigating the Incident

Wisnu Wasisa Putra, from Indonesia's quarantine agency, expressed concerns over the discrepancy in mortality reports and demanded a thorough investigation. Despite Australian assurances of non-contagious disease, the incident has raised significant biosecurity alarms, prompting Indonesia to halt imports from the affected yard. The majority of the dead cattle were reportedly disposed of at sea, complicating efforts to confirm the cause of death through testing.

Impact on Trade and Biosecurity

Advertisment

The suspension comes at a critical time, ahead of Ramadan, when demand for beef surges in Indonesia. Australia, as Indonesia's largest live cattle supplier, faces economic and reputational risks. Previous suspensions, including last year's due to lumpy skin disease, highlight the ongoing challenges in maintaining disease-free trade. Indonesia's reliance on Australian exports and alternative beef sources underscores the global implications of such health scares.

Looking Forward

The Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) is actively investigating the cause of the livestock mortalities, with preliminary findings pointing toward botulism. The incident emphasizes the importance of stringent biosecurity measures and the need for transparent, timely communication between trading partners. As the investigation continues, the future of Australia-Indonesia cattle trade hangs in the balance, awaiting definitive test results and potential policy adjustments.