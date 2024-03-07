Indonesia-Australia Extend KIAT Program to 2026: Strengthening Infrastructure Cooperation

Indonesian Minister of Public Works and Public Housing, Basuki Hadimuljono, announced the extension of the Indonesia-Australia Cooperation in Infrastructure (KIAT) Program until June 2026. This extension underscores the commitment between the two nations to bolster cooperation in water and sanitation, transportation, and infrastructure funding, a move that promises to enhance bilateral relations and development.

Advertisment

Deepening Bilateral Ties

During a visit to Melbourne, accompanying President Joko Widodo in meetings with prime ministers of Australia, New Zealand, and Cambodia, Minister Hadimuljono highlighted the achievements and future prospects of the KIAT Program. Initially set to expire in June 2022, the program, with a cooperation value of AUD150 million, has been pivotal in fostering collaborative infrastructure projects between Indonesia and Australia. The extension marks a significant milestone in the relationship, facilitating ongoing and new projects that aim to improve quality of life and economic growth in both countries.

Notable Achievements and Future Projects

Advertisment

One of the key projects under the KIAT Program includes the development of a System of Integrated Domestic Waste Water Management in Palembang, South Sumatra, inaugurated by President Widodo. Funded by an AUD67 million grant from Australia, this project has led to the construction of a wastewater management installation capable of serving 120 thousand people. The collaboration extends beyond water management to encompass various infrastructure projects, demonstrating the comprehensive nature of the partnership.

Broader Implications

The bilateral meetings in Australia, set against the backdrop of the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit commemorating 50 years of partnership, signal a broader commitment to regional development and cooperation. With figures like State Secretary Minister Pratikno, Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi, and Economic Affairs Coordinating Minister Airlangga Hartarto also in attendance, the discussions underscore the multifaceted approach both nations are taking towards mutual growth and prosperity. This extension of the KIAT Program is not just a testament to the strong bilateral ties but also a beacon of hope for future collaborations that can transcend traditional boundaries and create lasting impacts on the region's infrastructure landscape.