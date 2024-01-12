Indigenous Land Transfer Delayed in Western Australia: No Legislation Until After 2025 Election

In a development that has reverberations for Western Australia’s Indigenous communities, there is now no defined timeline for the transfer of significant land holdings to their hands. Commerce Minister Sue Ellery has confirmed that no legislation for this purpose will be presented to Parliament before the 2025 election. This decision is a focal point in the broader conversation on Indigenous land rights and governance in Western Australia.

Aboriginal Lands Trust and the Land Question

The Aboriginal Lands Trust currently oversees about 8% of Western Australia’s landmass on behalf of the Indigenous custodians. This vast expanse of land, home to approximately 12,000 Indigenous people in 142 permanent Aboriginal settlements, is at the heart of the issue. The proposed transfer has been delayed beyond 2025, a decision that has implications for home ownership and outside investment in these communities.

Complexities of Indigenous Land Rights

The process of transferring nearly 10% of the state’s land to Aboriginal communities is riddled with complexities and challenges. There are ongoing consultations and fears within the government of potential backlash, akin to the reaction to the state’s Aboriginal heritage laws. This complexity is a reflection of the issues surrounding the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act and the rejection of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

Implications of the Delay

With the legislation delayed beyond the 2025 election, the future of Indigenous land rights and governance in Western Australia hangs in the balance. The delay in the transfer not only impacts the potential for home ownership in remote Indigenous settlements but could also affect outside investment opportunities. The Western Australian government’s decision underscores the sensitivity and complexity of the issue.