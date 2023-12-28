Indiana Man Survives Week Trapped in Vehicle by Drinking Rainwater

Matthew R. Reum, a 27-year-old man from Mishawaka, Indiana, was trapped in a mangled vehicle under a bridge near a creek for almost a week. His survival story, marked by an extraordinary will to live and a testament to the power of human endurance, unfolded on the 26th of December. Reum was found by two local fishermen who were scouting fishing spots and noticed the badly damaged truck under the Interstate 94 in northwest Indiana.

Unheard Cries and the Will to Survive

Reum’s struggle for survival underlines the criticality of emergency preparedness. Pinned inside the wreckage, he was unable to reach his phone or call for help. He subsisted on rainwater alone, his body’s resilience pushing against the limits of human endurance. Reum’s ordeal serves as a stark reminder of the importance of conveying travel plans to others and keeping emergency supplies in vehicles.

The Power of the Human Spirit

Despite suffering severe, possibly life-threatening injuries, Reum’s will to survive was described as extraordinary by the state police. After his rescue, he was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, where he had surgery to amputate part of his left leg. As of this report, he remains in critical condition. Amidst his recovery, Reum has requested privacy to rest, heal, and process the unthinkable ordeal he has endured.

The Silent Call Procedure

In light of Reum’s inability to call for help, it’s worth noting the silent call procedure in place in the United Kingdom. Dialing 999 and pressing 55 connects the caller directly to the police, facilitating communication through simple yes or no questions. This system, designed to filter accidental or hoax calls, could potentially save lives in situations where vocal communication isn’t possible. Unfortunately, no such national silent call number exists in the United States.