Indian Ocean Drive Ranks Third in Australia's 'Scariest' Roads, $55 Million Upgrade Planned

A recent national report has spotlighted Indian Ocean Drive in Western Australia (WA) as the country's third 'scariest' road, prompting a significant government response. The State Government has announced a closure of a notorious section in April, as part of a comprehensive $55 million project aimed at enhancing safety and improving the infamous tourist route.

Background and Current Concerns

Indian Ocean Drive, stretching along WA's picturesque coast, has been a popular yet problematic route for both locals and tourists. Its beauty belies a history of accidents and close calls, leading to its dubious ranking in the recent national report. The decision to undertake a $55 million upgrade project reflects a critical response to ongoing safety concerns, highlighting the government's commitment to preventing future tragedies on this scenic but dangerous stretch of road.

Details of the Upgrade Project

The comprehensive upgrade includes road widening, installation of safety barriers, and the creation of additional overtaking lanes. Scheduled to commence in April, the project aims not only to enhance road safety but also to improve the overall driving experience for the thousands who travel this route each year. The State Government's proactive stance underscores the importance of addressing infrastructural challenges in maintaining the balance between tourism appeal and public safety.

Implications and Future Outlook

This significant investment in upgrading Indian Ocean Drive is a clear signal of the government's prioritization of road safety and its potential impact on WA's tourism industry. As the project progresses, it will be crucial to monitor its effects on accident rates and public perception of the road. Ultimately, this initiative could serve as a model for addressing road safety issues elsewhere, emphasizing the need for ongoing vigilance and investment in infrastructure to protect lives and enhance travel experiences.