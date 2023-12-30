en English
Australia

India Commits Rs 1,250 Crore to International Mega-Science Project, the Square Kilometre Array

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:55 pm EST
India Commits Rs 1,250 Crore to International Mega-Science Project, the Square Kilometre Array

India has marked its significant involvement in an international mega-science project by pledging a substantial Rs 1,250 crore towards the construction of the world’s largest radio-telescope project, the Square Kilometre Array (SKA). The Union Cabinet’s approval of this contribution underlines India’s commitment to the advancement of global scientific research.

SKA: The World’s Largest Radio-Telescope Project

The SKA is a colossal undertaking that will consist of two main components – SKA-Mid and SKA-Low. These are to be situated in remote, radio-quiet areas in western Australia and South Africa, respectively. When completed, the SKA project will allow detailed studies of the universe, including galaxy dynamics, black holes, and gravitational waves, significantly advancing our understanding of the cosmos.

India’s Role in the SKA Project

Indian scientists and institutions have been deeply involved in the SKA project from its early stages, contributing to the planning, design, and execution. Among the pioneers was the renowned Indian astronomer Govind Swarup, who proposed the idea of an observatory akin to the SKA in the early 1990s. India’s main role in the project will revolve around developing software to operate the telescopes and integrating them with the Jodrell Bank observatory in the UK, which serves as the project’s headquarters. The software developed by Indian engineers will function like a neural system, managing the telescopes’ operations for astronomical observations.

Collaborative Effort and Expectations

Nearly 20 Indian institutes have joined the Indian SKA network and are actively participating in the program. The construction of both SKA-Mid, comprising 197 dish antennas, and SKA-Low, consisting of 131,072 tree-like antennas, started last year. These will span large areas in their respective locations, with the antennas spread up to 150 km in South Africa and 65 km in Australia. This unprecedented project, involving over 10 nations, is a testament to the spirit of global scientific collaboration and the quest to unravel the secrets of the universe.

Australia India Science & Technology
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

