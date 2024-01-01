Inaugural Just Cuts Salon Owner, Leigh Anne Brosens, Bids Adieu to 33-Year Career

Leigh Anne Brosens, the first-ever owner of a Just Cuts salon, has announced her retirement after a remarkable 33-year career. The motivation behind this life-changing decision is her wish to devote more time to her beloved grandchildren. Brosens’ time-honoured success story is largely attributed to her steadfast commitment to the Just Cuts franchise system, a formula that has won several accolades over the years.

From Apprentice to Salon Owner

Brosens embarked on her journey in the hairdressing industry at the tender age of 17, serving as an apprentice under none other than the Founder of Just Cuts, Denis McFadden. As she climbed the ladder of success, Brosens expressed her deep faith in the value of the Just Cuts brand, a belief that even preceded McFadden’s own realization of the brand’s potential. Her tireless efforts and dedication have not only fuelled the success of her salon but have also significantly enhanced the franchise model through her invaluable contributions to the Academy Team.

Praise from the Founder

Denis McFadden, the man behind Just Cuts, extended his heartfelt gratitude towards Brosens for her unwavering belief in the brand. He lauded her profound impact on the success of her salon and the continued enrichment of the franchise model. McFadden emphasized the flexibility that the Just Cuts model offers to salon owners, a feature that empowered Brosens to harmoniously balance her family life with her thriving business. This flexibility, he notes, also benefited her stylists, two of whom have had the privilege of working under Brosens’ guidance for over three decades.

The Just Cuts Legacy

Just Cuts, a name synonymous with excellence in the hairdressing industry, boasts an impressive network of 225 salons scattered across Australia, 30 in New Zealand, and 8 in the UK. Despite its extensive reach, the franchise continues to offer a limited number of opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs in Australia to join their award-winning system.