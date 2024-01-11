Impersonator Lawyer Shot Dead after Standoff with Police in Nowra

Alexander Pinnock, a 34-year-old man known for impersonating a lawyer, met his tragic end at a medical center in Nowra, New South Wales, after a tense confrontation with police. The incident unfolded when the agitated Pinnock, armed with a Glock pistol, threatened his doctor during a medical appointment and ordered the staff to evacuate the premises.

Standoff at the Medical Center

Police arrived at the scene and attempted to negotiate with the distressed Pinnock for nearly two hours. The standoff reached its unfortunate climax when Pinnock allegedly moved towards the officers with the firearm. The officers then responded with lethal force, shooting him dead in the medical center’s foyer.

A History of Mental Health Issues and Legal Deception

Pinnock was not a stranger to law enforcement. He had a minor criminal record, primarily linked to his fraudulent legal practice. Believing he had a law degree from a non-existent university, Pinnock had previously duped clients into paying him for legal representation. This deceit led to his guilty plea on six counts related to unqualified legal practice.

Additionally, Pinnock had a history of mental health problems, including a diagnosis of schizophrenic disorder with delusional ideations. He had been on disability support since 2007 and was known to police for past mental health interventions.

Investigation Underway

The incident is currently under investigation by the homicide squad’s critical incident team and the police watchdog. The focus of the inquiry is how Pinnock came into possession of the firearm and what circumstances led to the confrontation. His ominous warning to his doctor, stating he would be dead by 4 pm, is a significant lead for detectives.

Meanwhile, Pinnock’s family has cited failures in the health system for those struggling with mental health issues and expressed hope for improvements in the future. The use of lethal force by the police is also set to be independently reviewed.