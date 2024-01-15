en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Impending Court Decision to Shape the Future of WA’s Energy Sector

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:37 pm EST
Impending Court Decision to Shape the Future of WA’s Energy Sector

In a pivotal moment for Western Australia’s energy sector, a Federal Court judge is set to rule on the fate of a $5.8 billion offshore gas project. This decision could potentially shape the future of the state’s energy industry. At the epicenter of this legal battle are the ‘underwater songlines,’ particularly the ‘Crocodile Man’ songline, revered as sacred by Indigenous Australians. These songlines, deeply woven into the cultural fabric, chart the traditional lore and the profound connections between the land and sea.

Project Versus Preservation: The Challenging Balance

This case sheds light on the ongoing tension between natural resource development and the preservation of Indigenous culture and rights. The judgement will determine whether the cultural value of the underwater songlines is substantial enough to halt the energy project. This precedent could significantly influence future developments and the treatment of Indigenous heritage sites.

The project in question is Santos’ $5.8 billion gas project, which has been on hold pending the outcome of the case. The project has faced a series of legal challenges from Indigenous groups alleging insufficient consultation. The decision could allow Santos to recommence work on the pipeline, which has been stalled due to these legal disputes.

Implications for Energy Sector and Indigenous Rights

The ruling could have far-reaching consequences for both the energy sector and Indigenous rights. Energy analysts have predicted a decline in LNG production for at least two years between Woodside Energy and Santos due to ongoing legal challenges and environmental issues. This slowdown could impact $22 billion in projects. The verdict could also clarify consultation requirements for oil and gas projects, which Resources Minister Madeleine King is trying to streamline.

Climate Impact and Future Developments

Simultaneously, mining billionaire Andrew Forrest is escalating his campaign against oil and gas producers. He specifically targets Woodside’s $18 billion Scarborough gas export project, labeling it a ‘carbon dioxide bomb.’ Forrest advocates for all projects in Australia to undergo climate impact assessments, including Woodside’s Scarborough project.

As the court prepares to deliver its ruling, the implications of the verdict will ripple through the energy sector and Indigenous communities. The decision will set a precedent for the treatment of sacred Indigenous sites and the balance between cultural preservation and economic development.

0
Australia Energy
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
2 mins ago
Infini Resources: A New Player in Uranium and Lithium Exploration
Infini Resources, a newly listed explorer on the ASX, has launched with a potent portfolio of eight projects targeting uranium and lithium resources in Canada and Western Australia. The company’s strategic acquisitions span across four Canadian provinces and in Western Australia, zeroing in on regions with a high geological potential for these vital energy metals.
Infini Resources: A New Player in Uranium and Lithium Exploration
DPP Wins Third Term in Taiwan Elections; Asia Markets Respond
16 mins ago
DPP Wins Third Term in Taiwan Elections; Asia Markets Respond
Dane Sweeny Shines at Australian Open, Pushing Francisco Cerundolo to Five Sets
17 mins ago
Dane Sweeny Shines at Australian Open, Pushing Francisco Cerundolo to Five Sets
Prime Minister Stays Silent on Controversy Over Penny Wong's Israel Visit
3 mins ago
Prime Minister Stays Silent on Controversy Over Penny Wong's Israel Visit
Pavel Kotov's Near Miss: A Disturbing Incident Overshadows Milestone at Australian Open
3 mins ago
Pavel Kotov's Near Miss: A Disturbing Incident Overshadows Milestone at Australian Open
Bronte Beach Rescue: A Reminder of Ocean Perils and Emergency Efficiency
14 mins ago
Bronte Beach Rescue: A Reminder of Ocean Perils and Emergency Efficiency
Latest Headlines
World News
PSG's Dominance Evident in 2-0 Victory Over Lens
15 seconds
PSG's Dominance Evident in 2-0 Victory Over Lens
Green Bay Packers Triumph Over Dallas Cowboys in Wild Card Playoff
22 seconds
Green Bay Packers Triumph Over Dallas Cowboys in Wild Card Playoff
Unveiling the Thrill of Upcoming Softball Matches: A Look at Tug Valley High School's Winning Streak
33 seconds
Unveiling the Thrill of Upcoming Softball Matches: A Look at Tug Valley High School's Winning Streak
Healthcare System's Unpreparedness for Aging Baby Boomers with Disabilities
1 min
Healthcare System's Unpreparedness for Aging Baby Boomers with Disabilities
New York Rangers Triumph Over Washington Capitals: A Strategic Victory
2 mins
New York Rangers Triumph Over Washington Capitals: A Strategic Victory
Nagarjuna Cancels Maldives Vacation: A Stand of National Solidarity
2 mins
Nagarjuna Cancels Maldives Vacation: A Stand of National Solidarity
Senator Joe Manchin Backs Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Amid Cabinet Shakeup Speculations
3 mins
Senator Joe Manchin Backs Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Amid Cabinet Shakeup Speculations
Seattle Kraken vs Pittsburgh Penguins: A Clash of Streaks in NHL
3 mins
Seattle Kraken vs Pittsburgh Penguins: A Clash of Streaks in NHL
Prime Minister Stays Silent on Controversy Over Penny Wong's Israel Visit
3 mins
Prime Minister Stays Silent on Controversy Over Penny Wong's Israel Visit
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
19 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
24 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
1 hour
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
15 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app