en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Impaired Driver Crashes Into Shop in Homebush West: A Sobering Reminder of Road Safety

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:21 am EST
Impaired Driver Crashes Into Shop in Homebush West: A Sobering Reminder of Road Safety

In a harrowing event that unfolded in Homebush West, a man under the influence of alcohol, reportedly nearly three times over the legal limit, lost control of his vehicle, causing a disastrous crash that significantly injured a woman and devastated a local business. The shocking details of this incident serve as a stark reminder of the dire consequences of impaired driving, underlining the critical importance of road safety and sober driving.

A Terrifying Scene Unfolds

A seemingly ordinary day was plunged into chaos when a van veered out of control on Hornsey Road, Homebush West in Sydney’s inner-west. The driver, later identified as a 52-year-old man, crashed his vehicle into a local convenience store, causing significant damage. The most alarming part of the incident was a young woman becoming trapped between the vehicle and the shop front, leading to severe injuries.

The Aftermath of the Crash

Firefighters swiftly arrived at the scene, successfully freeing the woman from the wreckage. She was subsequently rushed to Westmead Hospital in a serious condition. The driver, who fled the scene following the crash, was later apprehended and found to have a breath analysis reading of 0.133, almost five times the legal limit. He was charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, failing to stop and assist after impact, and negligent driving.

Impact on the Local Community

The incident caused significant disturbance not only for the victim but also for the business owner whose shop was heavily damaged in the accident. Describing the incident as ‘a disaster’, the owner is now faced with the daunting task of rebuilding his business. The shocking video footage of the accident, widely shared on social platforms, has further highlighted the profound impact of such incidents on local communities.

0
Accidents Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Extensive Search Operation Ends in Tragedy at Manuka Beach, Hurunui

By Mazhar Abbas

Fire Aboard Aircraft at Haneda Airport Spurs Evacuation, Investigation Underway

By Safak Costu

Japan in 'Battle Against Time' Following Devastating Earthquake

By Safak Costu

Fireworks Tragedy: Fatal Fire in Chelyabinsk Highlights Risks

By Safak Costu

Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Tauhei, Waikato: A Community Mourns ...
@Accidents · 1 hour
Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Tauhei, Waikato: A Community Mourns ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares

By Safak Costu

New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
Tragic Highway Accident in Turkey: A Call for Enhanced Road Safety Measures

By Safak Costu

Tragic Highway Accident in Turkey: A Call for Enhanced Road Safety Measures
Indian Construction Worker Dies in Singapore; Unrest Brews in India’s Transport Sector

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Construction Worker Dies in Singapore; Unrest Brews in India's Transport Sector
Fire in Cebu City Razes One House, Damages Two Others

By BNN Correspondents

Fire in Cebu City Razes One House, Damages Two Others
Latest Headlines
World News
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
10 mins
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
10 mins
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
15 mins
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
15 mins
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
23 mins
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
33 mins
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
40 mins
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
40 mins
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
40 mins
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
2 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
2 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
4 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
4 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
4 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
4 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app