IMF Urges RBA to Hike Interest Rates Amid Inflation Concerns

In a momentous development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has suggested the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to escalate interest rates in an effort to rein in inflation. The advice comes amidst calls to the Australian Labor government for curtailing spending. The IMF has also proposed the reintroduction of curbs on home loans to mollify the overheated property market and mitigate risky borrowing.

IMF to RBA: Increase Interest Rates

In an attempt to ensure inflation returns to target ahead of 2026, the IMF has counselled the RBA to raise interest rates even higher. The RBA has been proactively hiking borrowing costs to a 12-year peak of 4.35% since May 2022 to decelerate the economy and subdue inflation. However, the IMF's assessment indicates that further tightening of monetary policy may be required in the forthcoming months.

Policy Reforms and Economic Impact

Alongside this, the IMF has recommended comprehensive tax reform to address weak labour productivity growth, including leaning more on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and restraining capital gains tax breaks. The report has emphasized the necessity for a greater housing stock, highlighting concerns about high income tax rates and housing affordability. While acknowledging the Australian government's efforts in budget repair and policy strategy, the IMF has called for more substantial actions to avoid additional interest rate hikes.

Global Affairs and Financial Forecasts

The IMF anticipates the Australian economy to grow merely 1.4% this year, with the unemployment rate predicted to rise to 4.8%.