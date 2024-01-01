Illegal Firework Incident Leads to Serious Injury and Arrests during New Year’s Eve Celebrations

In a shocking start to the new year 2024, a 48-year-old woman sustained a severe eye injury at Altona Beach, south-west of Melbourne, when she was struck by an illegal firework. The incident unfolded in the early hours of January 1, immediately after the commencement of the new year celebrations. The woman’s injury is reported to be “very, very serious,” with concerns that she may permanently lose her eye.

Arrests and Investigations

A 20-year-old man from Truganina was apprehended at the scene in relation to the incident. He has since been released while investigations continue. The Victorian Police believe the fireworks that led to the woman’s grave injury were obtained illegally. The investigation into this matter remains active.

New Year’s Eve Crime Spree

On this eventful night, the police reported handling a substantial number of incidents. A total of 33 arrests were made for a variety of crimes, including assaults, sexual assaults, traffic offenses, and a robbery. Police responded to 64 firework-related incidents, some of which resulted in serious injuries and fires.

Weapons Seizures and Drink-Driving Arrests

Moreover, law enforcement conducted 3,687 wand-searches leading to the confiscation of 26 weapons. They also undertook 3,627 preliminary breath and road-side drug tests. This led to the arrest of 4 individuals for drink-driving and 15 for drug-driving.

Despite the unfortunate events, Assistant Commissioner Mick Grainger noted that the incidents were caused by a small number of individuals who misbehaved during the New Year’s celebrations. These individuals were quickly addressed by the police.