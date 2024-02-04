iCare NSW Initiates RFI for Enhanced Digital Invoicing and Payments System

Public financial corporation, iCare NSW, poised as the insurance provider for workers in New South Wales, Australia, is set to amplify its digital capabilities by enhancing its invoicing and payments system for workers' compensation services. In an attempt to achieve this, the organization has initiated a request for information (RFI) with the purpose of sourcing an "as-a-service" solution. The system is expected to be robust enough to handle over 3 million invoices annually, catering to a wide range of claim types, including those related to Medicare, private health insurance, and personal injury.

Streamlining Payment Processing

To streamline payment processing, the new system will be designed to cater to several insurance schemes under iCare's umbrella. This includes the Insurance For NSW treasury managed fund, Lifetime Care, Workers Care, and Compulsory Third Party insurance. The sought-after system is expected to expedite payments while also offering valuable data analytics capabilities, a feature that is paramount in today's data-driven decision-making processes.

Seamless Integration and Secure Transactions

The proposed system should seamlessly integrate with point-of-sale (POS) terminals at healthcare facilities, thereby enabling a smoother transaction process. Furthermore, it should be capable of processing claims without the need for physical or digital cards, a feature that is likely to enhance the customer experience significantly. As for security, the system should establish secure API connections for various transactions, ensuring the protection of sensitive data.

Adaptability Over Customization

While iCare's current services are predominantly hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the organization emphasizes the need for a solution that is easily adaptable through configuration, rather than requiring extensive customization. This approach not only saves time but also reduces the potential for errors that may arise during the customization process.