en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Hunter Valley Wedding Bus Crash Driver Faces Additional Charges

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:24 am EST
Hunter Valley Wedding Bus Crash Driver Faces Additional Charges

In an unfolding case that has gripped public attention, Brett Andrew Button, the bus driver implicated in the deadly Hunter Valley wedding bus crash, faces 26 additional charges. Button, who was already grappling with 63 charges related to the incident, now, with the new charges, stares at a total of 89 counts. The charges include 10 counts of manslaughter, corresponding to the tragic loss of 10 lives in the crash.

Unraveling the Hunter Valley Bus Crash

The crash occurred in the picturesque Hunter Valley, a renowned wine region in New South Wales, Australia. The incident took place on June 11 last year, with the bus ferrying wedding guests meeting with a disastrous accident. The tragedy cut short the lives of 10 guests, leaving a cloud of sorrow and legal complexities in its wake.

Legal Repercussions and Ongoing Developments

Button, the driver at the helm during the ill-fated journey, found himself in the eye of a legal storm. Initially facing 63 charges, Button is currently out on bail. However, the latest development sees him facing an additional 26 charges, significantly escalating the gravity of his legal predicament.

Deepening Scrutiny and an Awaited Court Appearance

The added charges signal ongoing legal developments and potentially increased scrutiny of the incident. Button is expected to appear in court to answer these new charges, marking a critical juncture in the case. As the legal proceedings advance, the media, along with the public, eagerly await further disclosures about the specific nature of the offenses, the crash, and its aftermath.

0
Accidents Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
31 mins ago
Major Traffic Incident in Freetown: Motorcycle and Car Collision Causes Damage and Injuries
On the bustling streets of Freetown, a major traffic incident unfolded, leaving participants and bystanders in a state of shock and concern. A motorcycle and a car collided in a sudden accident that resulted in significant damages and injuries. Emergency Response at the Scene As the news of the accident spread, emergency services were rapidly
Major Traffic Incident in Freetown: Motorcycle and Car Collision Causes Damage and Injuries
Grievous Car Accident in Mechanicsville: Young Woman Extricated and Airlifted
43 mins ago
Grievous Car Accident in Mechanicsville: Young Woman Extricated and Airlifted
Viral Collision on Ratchada Road: Abandoned Sedan Sparks Alcohol Speculation
44 mins ago
Viral Collision on Ratchada Road: Abandoned Sedan Sparks Alcohol Speculation
Tragic Incident at Siaya County Gold Mine: Young Miner Electrocuted
34 mins ago
Tragic Incident at Siaya County Gold Mine: Young Miner Electrocuted
IndiGo Pilot Assaulted by Passenger Over Flight Delay: A Wake-up Call for Aviation Security
39 mins ago
IndiGo Pilot Assaulted by Passenger Over Flight Delay: A Wake-up Call for Aviation Security
Fatal Highway Accident Claims Lives of Two ICICI Bank Employees
42 mins ago
Fatal Highway Accident Claims Lives of Two ICICI Bank Employees
Latest Headlines
World News
Czech President Petr Pavel's Diplomatic Visit to Israel
21 seconds
Czech President Petr Pavel's Diplomatic Visit to Israel
Cameron Green: Rising Star of Australian Cricket Embraces New Role
2 mins
Cameron Green: Rising Star of Australian Cricket Embraces New Role
Allegations of Injustice: From Political Persecution in Zambia to Money Laundering Charges in Australia
4 mins
Allegations of Injustice: From Political Persecution in Zambia to Money Laundering Charges in Australia
Zambia in Grip of COVID-19 Surge: Lusaka Hardest Hit
7 mins
Zambia in Grip of COVID-19 Surge: Lusaka Hardest Hit
Harry Kalaba Accuses UPND of Creating Distractions from President Hichilema's 'Mega Promises'
7 mins
Harry Kalaba Accuses UPND of Creating Distractions from President Hichilema's 'Mega Promises'
Zambia's Socialist Party Calls for Consensus on Electronic Voting Ahead of 2026 Elections
7 mins
Zambia's Socialist Party Calls for Consensus on Electronic Voting Ahead of 2026 Elections
Dr. Joseph Kofi Aidoo Advocates Proactive Strategies for Mental Wellness
14 mins
Dr. Joseph Kofi Aidoo Advocates Proactive Strategies for Mental Wellness
NAM Summit 2024: Spotlight on Palestine Issue and Global Health Innovations
19 mins
NAM Summit 2024: Spotlight on Palestine Issue and Global Health Innovations
North Korea Kicks off Annual Sporting Events Amid Rising Tensions
20 mins
North Korea Kicks off Annual Sporting Events Amid Rising Tensions
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
42 mins
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
49 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
57 mins
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
2 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
4 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
5 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
6 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
6 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
6 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app