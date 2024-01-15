Humble Bundle’s Exceptional Gaming Deals and a Tribute to NES Classics

In the vibrant world of video gaming, a standout event recently caught the gaming community’s attention: the promotion of a truly remarkable Humble Bundle deal. This deal has garnered attention not only for its affordability but also for its impressive selection of highly-rated games. In the midst of this wave of gaming deals, the industry also celebrates the 36th anniversary of two NES classics – Metroid and Rad Racer.

A New Level of Gaming Deals: The Humble Bundle

The Humble Bundle deal, in particular, is setting a new benchmark for quality and affordability. An array of esteemed games, many of which have received scores of 9/10 or higher, are included in this package. The Humble Bundle deal for January featured Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition and was live from July 19, 2023, to August 10, 2023. This deal alone sold 42,184 bundles and raised $63,410 for charity. Such a track record is a testament to the power of the gaming community in making a difference.

Charity Through Gaming

But the Humble Bundle is not merely about gaming deals. The Humble community has, since 2010, contributed over $240,000,000 to charity. These contributions are made possible through the unique system where gamers can pay what they want for the bundles, choose where their money goes, and the more they contribute, the higher the tier and the more content they receive. All the while, a significant portion of every purchase goes to charity.

Reliving the Glory of NES Classics

While the Humble Bundle has been making waves with its deals, the gaming world also pays tribute to the 36th anniversary of two iconic NES games: Metroid and Rad Racer. Metroid, a franchise still cherished by gamers today, has continually attracted new followers with its immersive gameplay and storyline. Rad Racer, though not as well-known among today’s gamers, had its day of glory in the racing genre during the NES era, even featuring in the film ‘The Wizard’ which served as a Nintendo advertisement.

The 8BitDo Ultimate Controller: A Bargain for Xbox Users

In addition to a great Humble Bundle deal and the celebration of retro games, the gaming deals also extend to various platforms including Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Among these, the 8BitDo Ultimate Controller stands out as a bargain for Xbox users. This controller, known for its high quality and compatibility, enhances the gaming experience and is part of the vast array of gaming deals sourced by Australian deals specialist Adam Mathew, who shares his gaming experiences and bargain discoveries on YouTube.