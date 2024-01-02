Hugh Jackman Debuts 2024 with a Polar Plunge: First New Year as a Single Man

Hugh Jackman, celebrated for his iconic role as Wolverine, commenced 2024 with an icy plunge into the ocean, broadcasting his New Year’s greetings to his massive Instagram following of over 31.5 million. His Hollywood comrades, Ryan Reynolds and Halle Berry, reciprocated with light-hearted and warm acknowledgments respectively.

First Solo New Year

This year marked Jackman’s first New Year celebration as a single man after 27 years of marriage. The Australian actor and his ex-wife, Deborra-lee Furness, announced their separation in September last year. The couple, who are parents to two adopted children, issued a joint statement to People magazine, emphasizing their continued commitment to their family and pledging to nurture their growth post-divorce. They sought privacy during their transitional phase.

Recently, Jackman recounted an amusing incident where he was chided by a security guard for breaching a barrier to get a closer view of the majestic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York. The incident, shared on his social media, was met with amusement and empathy from his fans.

Jackman’s Upcoming Wolverine Comeback

On the professional front, Jackman is set to reprise his famed character, Wolverine, in Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3. The film, currently halfway through production, stars Ryan Reynolds in the titular role. Amidst the WGA and SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strikes, the film’s production was momentarily paused. Its release is slated for July 26th.