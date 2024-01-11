HSV GTSR W1 Fetches More Than Double Its Original Price at Auction

A 2017 Holden Special Vehicles (HSV) GTSR W1, bathed in the eye-catching ‘Light My Fire’ orange, recently fetched a staggering sum at an auction organized by the Australian division of UK auction house, Collecting Cars. The car, which has only driven 32 kilometers and still carries its pre-delivery plastic and packaging, was sold for a final bid of $350,888. Including auction fees, the total sales price soared to $362,888, more than twice the original price of $169,990 plus on-road costs.

HSV GTSR W1: A Rare Gem in the Automobile World

The GTSR W1 is no ordinary car. It is one of only 275 sedans built, distinguished for being the most potent Australian-built cars. Under its hood lies a monstrous 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine, capable of producing 474kW and 815Nm. This beastly power is harnessed through a six-speed manual transmission, making it a dream vehicle for any car enthusiast.

A Strong Auction Performance Amid Market Variations

The auction’s final bid did not surpass the record set by a HSV Maloo GTSR W1 ute, which was sold for an astounding $1,050,000 in 2021. However, it’s important to note that the price fetched by this ‘Light My Fire’ HSV GTSR W1 reflects the strength of its demand amid current market conditions. For context, the current market listings for GTSR W1s tend to fluctuate between $300,000 and $520,000.

The GTSR W1 and its Impact on the Collector Car Market

This auction has multiple implications for the Australian collector car market and the valuation of the GTSR W1 model. Despite not breaking previous records, the sale underlines the model’s significance in the collector’s world. Moreover, it helps establish a clearer understanding of the current health of the W1 and the Australian collector car markets.

With this sale, the ‘Light My Fire’ HSV GTSR W1 has not just changed hands, but it has also left a mark in the annals of the automobile auction world. More importantly, it has reaffirmed the enduring allure and value of the HSV GTSR W1, an Australian icon in the automotive industry.