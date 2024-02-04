HQPlantations Employs AI Technology for Advanced Bushfire Detection

In a groundbreaking approach to bushfire management, Queensland-based timber provider, HQPlantations, has united with Sunshine Coast-based vendor exci to implement a state-of-the-art AI-assisted bushfire detection and prediction system. The system, which covers an expansive 288,000 hectares of pine forests, employs a sophisticated blend of cameras, satellite imagery, and artificial intelligence technology. This pioneering venture comes as a response to the pressing need for advanced fire detection and response capabilities in the face of escalating global bushfire incidents.

From Trial to Commitment

Following a successful one-year trial on the company's coastal plantations, HQPlantations established a commercial agreement with exci, formerly known as 'Fireball.International,' in mid-2022. The system's efficacy during the trial period, detecting fires from smoke, paved the way for its implementation across 90 percent of the company's plantations.

AI at Work

The AI-Assisted Fire Management Tool developed by exci leverages the computational power of Amazon Web Services (AWS) to process vast amounts of data daily. This includes 2.5 million camera images and 30GB of satellite data, which are used to train its machine learning models for fire prediction. The system employs 360-degree rotating cameras covering the majority of HQPlantations' land, which stretches from Passchendaele to Kuranda in Queensland. These cameras play a crucial role in detecting fires, particularly outside of business hours when visibility is compromised due to smoke or nighttime conditions.

Rapid Response and Future Plans

Upon detection of smoke, the system swiftly sends alerts to frontline responders via Amazon Simple Notification Service and Amazon Simple Email Service. The alerts are dispatched within a mere two minutes of smoke detection, marking a significant advancement in early warning capabilities. HQPlantations bolsters its innovative system with a robust fleet of 80 4WD fire fighting vehicles and a team of over 250 trained firefighters. The company also foresees an expansion of coverage to the remaining 10 percent of its plantations and plans to install additional cameras. The implementation of such innovative technology is crucial for timber companies, given the impossibility of insuring forests and plantations and the sharp rise in timber insurance premiums amidst a global spike in bushfires.