How ‘Dupe’ Travel Trend is Reshaping Global Tourism in 2023

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:38 am EST
How ‘Dupe’ Travel Trend is Reshaping Global Tourism in 2023

In the heart of 2023, amid the high tide of inflation and soaring travel costs, emerged a travel trend dubbed ‘dupe’. This strategy, embraced by money-savvy globetrotters, involves seeking less expensive, less crowded alternatives to conventional tourist hotspots. The trend, largely propelled by Gen Z and millennial influencers on social media, has seen travelers trading crowded tourist destinations for less discovered ‘hidden gems’.

Behind the Rise of ‘Dupe Destinations’

The rise of ‘dupe’ locations is a testament to the evolving preferences of today’s travelers. The data from Expedia paints a compelling picture: flight searches for several ‘dupe destinations’ saw a significant surge. For instance, Taipei, dubbed a ‘dupe’ for Seoul, witnessed a dramatic increase in popularity, as did other alternate destinations such as Pattaya (Thailand), Curaçao, Perth (Australia), and Liverpool (England).

Experts from travel giants like Expedia and the travel app Hopper suggest that travelers can often save on airfare and accommodation rates by opting for these unconventional destinations. The average cost differences between popular and ‘dupe’ destinations were highlighted, illustrating significant savings for travelers.

Reopening Borders and Rising Travel Costs

As pandemic-era health concerns recede and countries reopen their borders, more Americans are planning trips abroad, leading to a surge in passport applications and a concomitant rise in travel costs. In this context, the ‘dupe’ strategy comes as a smart alternative for travelers seeking to explore the world without burning a hole in their pocket.

Navigating the ‘Dupe’ Trend

However, it’s important to note that not all ‘dupe’ destinations may offer savings, and travelers are advised to explore different options to find the best deals. For instance, Rail Europe suggests less expensive travel dupes for 2024, including Bucharest as a substitute for Paris, Split for Cinque Terre, and Seville for Rome. Each of these destinations offers a unique cultural experience that can rival their more mainstream counterparts, but without the hefty price tag and tourist crowds. Bucharest is rich in Parisian architecture and culture, Split boasts stunning coastal scenery akin to Cinque Terre but with fewer tourists, and Seville offers a rich cultural and historical tapestry that can compete with Rome, but with shorter queues and less crowding.

The ‘dupe’ trend, though born out of financial necessity, has taken on a life of its own, inspiring travelers to seek out destinations off the beaten path. As we move into 2024, it will be interesting to see how this trend evolves and what new ‘dupe’ destinations emerge on the global travel scene.

Australia Taiwan Travel & Tourism
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

