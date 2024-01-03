en English
Houtman Abrolhos Islands National Park: A Leap Towards Inclusivity

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:06 pm EST
The Houtman Abrolhos Islands National Park, an iconic destination off the coast of Western Australia, has taken a significant stride towards inclusivity. The park has introduced disability-friendly infrastructure and equipment, opening up a whole new world of exploration for individuals with mobility challenges, including wheelchair users. This marks a considerable advancement in accessibility, making the natural beauty of the islands more readily available to everyone, irrespective of their physical abilities.

Plan for Our Parks Initiative

This move is part of the Western Australia State Government’s ambitious Plan for Our Parks initiative. The initiative aims to expand the conservation estate by a whopping five million hectares within the next five years, making nature’s bounty more accessible to the public while simultaneously preserving and protecting it. The new facilities at East Wallabi Island are a testament to this commitment. They include boardwalks, shelters, and other amenities designed with accessibility in mind.

ATLAS: Aiding Accessibility

ATLAS, a Geraldton-based non-profit organization, has further bolstered this initiative. They have developed a light plane passenger lift and provided accessible gear, such as a beach wheelchair, beach matting, and a water scooter. Chris Kerr, an operations manager with ATLAS, expressed her delight at being able to snorkel at the Abrolhos for the first time. Her experience underlines the importance and value of accessible travel opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

Enhancing Visitor Experience

The upgrades at the park include accessible boardwalks, toilet facilities, huts, and shaded tables. These enhancements are designed to improve the visitor experience, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the unique beauty of the Abrolhos Islands. Steve Moore, an official from the Department of Biodiversity, Conservations and Attractions, acknowledged the importance of making the unique beauty of the Abrolhos Islands available to all. ATLAS CEO Zane D’Mello echoed this sentiment, expressing satisfaction with the performance of the new equipment.

Australia
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

