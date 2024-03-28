Housing Reforms Deferred: NSW Councils Gain Time to Plan Around Train Stations

The state government's decision to offer deferrals to councils on implementing housing reforms near train stations has generated a mix of responses. The original plan aimed to boost housing supply by encouraging higher-density developments within 400 meters of 31 selected train stations. However, following discussions with councils, some have been granted up to six months to propose alternative housing growth strategies. This move has sparked a debate on local versus state control over planning and development, and the feasibility of such reforms in addressing housing shortages.

Strategic Shift or Stalling Progress?

The government's transport-oriented development (TOD) program was designed to increase housing availability by altering planning controls, allowing for apartment blocks up to six stories irrespective of current zoning. This ambitious initiative aimed to create up to 138,000 new homes over 15 years. However, pushback from councils and communities has led to a reassessment. Planning Minister Paul Scully's offer of deferrals to councils working on their own schemes signals a willingness to collaborate but raises questions about the potential delay in addressing the housing crisis.

Local Opposition and Legal Challenges

While some councils have welcomed the opportunity to develop alternative plans, others have voiced strong opposition, with Ku-ring-gai Council considering a legal challenge against the government's approach. Concerns center on the impact of higher-density developments on local character, infrastructure, and heritage conservation areas. This resistance underscores the complexities of balancing housing needs with community values and the challenges of implementing state-wide policies at a local level.

Looking Ahead: Implications and Outcomes

The deferrals offer councils a chance to tailor housing growth strategies to their unique circumstances, but whether these local plans will meet or exceed the government's housing targets remains to be seen. The ongoing dialogue between the state government and councils reflects a broader debate on how best to address housing shortages and the role of TOD in sustainable urban development. As councils work on their proposals, the success of the TOD program and its impact on housing availability and community cohesion will be closely watched.