House of Gods: Breakthrough Series with Arab Australian Cast Illuminates Muslim Community Life

By Callum McLennan, House of Gods, a six-part series produced by Matchbox Pictures, introduces a unique viewpoint through its entirely Arab Australian cast, exploring the Muslim community in Fairfield, Australia. Osamah Sami and Shahin Shafaei, the show's co-creators, emphasize the importance of authenticity in portraying the nuanced lives within this community, shaped by their personal experiences of displacement, immigration, and cultural retention.

Authentic Representation and Cultural Nuances

The series begins in the suburb of Fairfield, focusing on an electoral contest for the head cleric of a local mosque. This contest, a battle of ideologies between the progressive Sheikh Mohammad and the conservative Seyyed Shaaker, serves as the backdrop for a broader exploration of community dynamics, family struggles, and the challenges of maintaining cultural identity in a new country. Osamah Sami's involvement in vote manipulation to ensure his father's victory introduces themes of love, betrayal, and family duty, presenting a multifaceted view of the community.

Highlighting Female Muslim Experiences

House of Gods also shines a light on the experiences of Muslim women through characters like Maia Abbas's Batul, portraying them as strong, assertive, and integral to their community. This focus is a deliberate effort to counteract common stereotypes and showcase the true roles women play in these societies. The series' portrayal of women, particularly those wearing hijabs, in powerful and relatable roles is a testament to the creators' commitment to authenticity and representation.

Themes of Coexistence and Global Appeal

The narrative weaves in messages of coexistence and the celebration of cultural differences, anchored by Kamel El Basha’s character's efforts to lead with these values. Matchbox Pictures' ambition to tell stories from seldom-heard perspectives has resulted in a show that not only resonates with diasporic communities but also has a universal appeal, thanks to its relatable characters and complex storytelling. Supported by the ABC in Australia and with international sales managed by NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution, House of Gods is positioned to reach a global audience, furthering its impact.

The show's international premiere at France’s Series Mania, along with its broadcast on ABC Australia, marks a significant step in challenging stereotypes and enriching the global television landscape with diverse narratives. As it makes its way to audiences around the world, House of Gods stands as a poignant exploration of the cultural nuances of a community making a new country home, all while navigating the universal experiences of love, family, and belonging.