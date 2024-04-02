Horizon Minerals Unveils Gold Production Strategy Near Kalgoorlie, Eyes Merger with Greenstone Resources

Horizon Minerals Ltd has taken a significant step forward in its pursuit of gold production, with CEO Grant Haywood unveiling a comprehensive strategic blueprint aimed at leveraging the current high gold prices.

The company's focus is on developing underground mines, advancing open-pit projects, and conducting detailed feasibility studies, primarily within a 35km radius of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. This strategy is bolstered by the proposed merger with Greenstone Resources, promising to expand Horizon's mining opportunities in the Coolgardie region.

Strategic Blueprint for Gold Production

At the heart of Horizon Minerals' ambitious plan is the development of a suite of projects designed to optimize gold production in one of Australia's most prolific mining regions. CEO Grant Haywood emphasized the importance of this strategic direction in light of the favorable market conditions, with gold prices reaching record highs.

The company aims to capitalize on this by pushing forward with the development of both underground and open-pit mines. Furthermore, Horizon is committed to conducting comprehensive feasibility studies to ensure the economic viability and environmental sustainability of their operations.

Merger with Greenstone Resources

The proposed merger with Greenstone Resources represents a pivotal move for Horizon Minerals, promising to significantly enhance the company's project portfolio. This strategic alliance is expected to unlock new mining opportunities in the Coolgardie region, further cementing Horizon's position in the gold mining industry. The merger is poised to provide a robust platform for growth, enabling Horizon to expedite its production timeline and leverage economies of scale.

The unveiling of Horizon Minerals' gold production strategy and the pending merger with Greenstone Resources mark a new chapter in the company's journey. With a clear focus on maximizing the potential of their projects near Kalgoorlie and expanding their footprint in the Coolgardie region, Horizon is well-positioned to capitalize on the current and future gold market. This strategic approach not only aims to enhance shareholder value but also contributes to the sustainable development of the mining sector in Western Australia.